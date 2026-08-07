Stock market today: Gift Nifty hints a gap-down start; eight day trading stocks to buy on Friday, 7 August

The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open lower on Friday, 7 August, as rising Brent crude oil prices and escalating tensions in the Middle East dampen investor sentiment. Brent crude climbed more than 1% to $83.45 a barrel, fuelling concerns over energy supplies, inflation, and their potential impact on global markets.

Advertisement

The Gift Nifty also signalled a weak start, trading at around 24,651.5, a discount of 88 points to the previous close of the Nifty futures.

In the previous session, domestic equity benchmarks ended on a positive note. The BSE Sensex advanced 373.76 points, or 0.48%, to close at 78,954.76, while the Nifty 50 gained 11.35 points, or 0.05%, to settle at 24,636, extending its gains despite a range-bound trading session.

Also Read | How Indian stock market is expected to trade today

Crude oil prices Oil prices extended their rally on Friday amid renewed concerns over potential disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, after Iran, in coordination with Oman, proposed fresh restrictions on vessels deemed hostile.

Brent crude futures rose 99 cents, or 1.2%, to $83.48 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 85 cents, or 1.1%, to $78.84 a barrel.

Advertisement

US-Iran war Investor concerns intensified after reports that Iran is considering legislation to prohibit US, Israeli, and other vessels classified as hostile from transiting the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway that handled nearly 20% of global oil and LNG shipments before the conflict escalated in late February.

According to Iran's Fars News Agency, a parliamentary committee is reviewing a draft bill that would not only ban such vessels from using the strait but also impose penalties of up to 20% of the cargo's value on ships found violating the proposed rules.

In a separate development, a senior Iranian official said Tehran is seeking to levy transit fees of 5% to 7% of cargo value on vessels using the Strait of Hormuz. Oman is reportedly negotiating for a fee of around 3%, while the United States continues to advocate for unrestricted, toll-free passage through the strategic shipping route.

Advertisement

Also Read | 7 things that changed for Indian stock market overnight

What Gift Nifty live chart signals? The Gift Nifty Live Chart shows a gap-down start for the Indian stock market today. By 8:05 AM, the Gift Nifty was trading around the 24,646 level, a discount of 93.4 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close of 24,739.40.

Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said, Indian equity markets are expected to open on a cautious note as developments in the Middle East continue to shape global risk sentiment. GIFT Nifty futures are trading around 24,648 in early trade, marginally above the Nifty's previous close of 24,636, pointing to a largely flat start for domestic equities.

Global cues remain mixed. Wall Street ended lower overnight as investors booked profits following the recent rally, while firmer Treasury yields and a rebound in crude oil prices reflected continued uncertainty over the pace of progress in Middle East negotiations. Optimism over a potential diplomatic breakthrough has been tempered by the absence of a formal agreement, leaving markets vulnerable to geopolitical headlines.

Advertisement

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook for the Nifty 50 today, Ajit Mishra, Senior Vice President, Research at Religare Broking, said the Nifty 50 appears poised for the next leg of the upmove after consolidating in a narrow range over the past three sessions. The index is likely to first test the 24,800–25,000 zone, and a sustained move above this region could pave the way for an extension towards the 25,200 mark. On the downside, the 24,350–24,500 region is expected to provide a strong cushion against any near-term profit-taking.

On the outlook for the Bank Nifty today, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, believes Bank Nifty is set to trade on a steady footing, with the underlying technical structure remaining favorable as the index continues to hold above its key support zones. Technically, the 58,200–58,300 band stands out as the immediate resistance area; a decisive move beyond this level would strengthen buying interest and open the path toward 58,500–58,600.

Advertisement

On the downside, the 57,800–57,700 zone serves as the first line of support, with a breakdown below this level exposing the index to a deeper pullback toward 57,400–57,300.

Also Read | Gift Nifty trades flat! Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations today Buy Sai Life Sciences in cash at ₹1,413; SL at ₹1,365; TGT at ₹1,510

Buy Exide Industries in cash at ₹474; SL at ₹457; TGT at ₹508

Advertisement

Ganesh Dongre's buy or sell stocks Buy BEML at ₹1,725; sl at ₹1,685; tgt at ₹1,775

Buy Wipro at ₹186; sl at ₹182; tgt at ₹200

Buy BEL at ₹399; sl at ₹392; tgt at ₹410

Shiju Koothupalakkal's intraday stocks for today Buy City Union Bank cmp: ₹208.35; Target: ₹220; Stop loss: ₹203

Buy Triveni Turbine cmp: ₹646; Target: ₹680; Stop loss: ₹630

Buy Himadri Speciality Chemical cmp: ₹761; Target: 800; Stop loss: ₹745

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.