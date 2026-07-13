Stock market today: Gift Nifty hints a gap-down start; eight day trading stocks to buy on Monday, 13 July

Stock market news: Indian benchmark indices are likely to begin Monday's session on a weaker note, with the Sensex and Nifty 50 expected to track subdued global cues. Investor sentiment has turned cautious after a renewed escalation in the US-Iran conflict, fuelling concerns over a possible disruption to oil supplies through the Strait of Hormuz and sending crude oil prices sharply higher.

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Across Asia, markets traded mixed, while US stock futures slipped as investors weighed the inflationary impact of rising energy prices and the possibility that central banks could keep interest rates higher for longer.

Despite the weak global backdrop, domestic equities ended Friday's session on a strong note, supported by broad-based buying across sectors.

The BSE Sensex surged 827.57 points, or 1.08%, to close at 77,569.39, while the NSE Nifty 50 climbed 244.10 points, or 1.02%, to settle at 24,206.90.

US-Iran Conflict Tensions in the Middle East intensified after the US reportedly expanded its military strikes on Iran, according to Iranian state media. Eskan News' Telegram channel claimed the latest attacks targeted a broader range of locations across southern and western Iran than previous operations. Meanwhile, conflicting claims emerged over the Strait of Hormuz, with the US maintaining that the key shipping route remains open, while Iran said it had closed the waterway following the renewed strikes.

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US Treasury Yields US Treasury yields moved higher as the surge in crude oil prices fuelled concerns that rising energy costs could keep inflation elevated and prompt the US Federal Reserve to maintain a tighter monetary policy. The two-year Treasury yield rose as much as 3 basis points to 4.24%, its highest level since February 2025, while the 10-year Treasury yield gained 2 basis points to 4.58%.

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Crude Oil Prices Crude oil prices rallied sharply after the latest exchange of military strikes between the US and Iran heightened fears of potential supply disruptions. Uncertainty over the operational status of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil transit route, further supported prices. Brent crude surged 3.88% to $78.96 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbed 4.01% to $74.27 per barrel.

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Gold Rate Today Gold prices declined as higher oil prices and escalating geopolitical tensions increased expectations that central banks could keep interest rates elevated to contain inflation. Spot gold fell 1.2% to $4,072.78 per ounce, while US gold futures for August delivery slipped 0.8% to $4,081.70 per ounce. Spot silver also weakened, falling 1.6% to $58.89 per ounce.

What Gift Nifty live chart signals? The Gift Nifty Live Chart shows a positive start for the Indian stock market today. By 8:03 AM, the Gift Nifty was trading around the 24048.5 level, a discount of 193.4 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close of 24,241.90.

Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said that Indian equity markets are expected to open on a cautious note as renewed geopolitical tensions following a fresh round of military strikes between the United States and Iran have reignited concerns over global energy supplies and heightened risk aversion across financial markets. The escalation has triggered a sharp rebound in crude oil prices, weighing on overall investor sentiment. Gift Nifty is currently trading around the 24,100 mark, below Friday's Nifty close of 24,206.90, indicating a gap-down start for domestic equities.

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Crude oil prices have climbed into the $74–75 per barrel range after the latest US strikes on Iran revived fears of potential supply disruptions in the Middle East. Sustained strength in energy prices could keep inflationary pressures elevated, widen India's import bill, and remain a key headwind for the country's macroeconomic outlook.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook for the Nifty 50 today, Ajit Mishra, Senior Vice President, Research at Religare Broking, said the Nifty 50 has rebounded sharply after defending the 23,800 support zone and has once again reclaimed the 100 DEMA mark around 24150, indicating renewed buying interest at lower levels. A sustained move above the 24,150 zone could pave the way for an extension towards the 24,400–24,600 region. On the downside, the 24,000 mark is expected to provide immediate support, followed by the 23,800 zone.

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On the outlook for the Bank Nifty today, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, believes the Bank Nifty continues to exhibit a constructive technical structure after reclaiming the 58,000 psychological level. From a technical perspective, the 58,200–58,300 zone remains the immediate resistance. A sustained move above this region would strengthen bullish momentum and could extend the recovery towards the 58,600–58,700 zone, followed by the 59,000 psychological mark.

On the downside, the 58,000 level is expected to act as immediate support, followed by the 57,800–57,700 zone. Holding above these levels will be essential to maintain the prevailing recovery structure. However, a decisive break below 57,700 could trigger profit booking and drag the index towards the 57,500–57,300 support region.

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Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations today Buy PNB Housing Finance in cash at ₹1,111; SL at ₹1,075; TGT at ₹1,185

Buy Sai Life Sciences in cash at ₹1,265; SL at ₹1,220; TGT at ₹1,353

Ganesh Dongre's buy or sell stocks Buy DLF at ₹685; SL at RS 675; TGT at ₹700

Buy BSE at ₹3,810; SL at ₹3,760; TGT at ₹3,890

Buy HDFC Life at ₹570; SL at ₹555; TGT at ₹600

Shiju Koothupalakkal's intraday stocks for today Buy TD Power Systems cmp: ₹1,150; Target: ₹1,225; Stop loss: ₹1,125

Buy Shipping Corporation of India cmp: ₹284.90; Target: ₹300; Stop loss: ₹278

Buy Siemens Energy India cmp: ₹3,526; Target: ₹3,700; Stop loss: ₹3,470

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.