Stock market today: Gift Nifty hints a gap-down start; eight day trading stocks to buy on Tuesday, 14 July

Stock market news: Indian benchmark indices are likely to open on a subdued note on Tuesday, with the Sensex and Nifty 50 expected to track weak global cues. Investor sentiment remains under pressure as the escalating US-Iran conflict has pushed crude oil prices higher, raising concerns over inflation and the potential impact on corporate earnings.

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Across Asia, markets traded mixed, while Wall Street ended lower overnight, led by a sell-off in semiconductor stocks that weighed on broader market sentiment.

On Monday, domestic equities experienced a volatile trading session but ended marginally higher despite concerns over elevated crude oil prices. The BSE Sensex gained 47.01 points, or 0.06%, to settle at 77,616.40, while the NSE Nifty 50 edged up 4.10 points, or 0.02%, to close at 24,211.00.

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

US-Iran Conflict Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East intensified after US President Donald Trump formally notified lawmakers that the United States is once again engaged in military action against Iran, allowing the administration to continue operations for up to 60 days without congressional approval. Meanwhile, the Iran-backed Houthi group in Yemen claimed responsibility for missile and drone attacks targeting Saudi Arabia's Abha Airport, raising concerns over a broader regional conflict.

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India CPI Inflation, Trade Deficit India's retail inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), accelerated to 4.38% in June from 3.93% in May, driven primarily by higher food prices. The reading also came in above the 4.2% median estimate of economists surveyed by Mint.

Meanwhile, India's merchandise trade deficit widened to a five-month high of $30.43 billion in June, compared with $28.21 billion in May. Including services, total exports rose 9.5% year-on-year to $73.45 billion, while total imports jumped 26.8% to $88.76 billion. As a result, the country's overall trade deficit, including services, widened to $15.32 billion, compared with $2.89 billion in June 2025.

Crude Oil Prices Crude oil prices extended their rally as escalating tensions in the US-Iran conflict heightened fears of supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil transit route. Brent crude futures climbed 2% to $84.98 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude advanced 2.1% to $79.79 per barrel. Brent had already surged 9.6% in the previous session, marking its biggest single-day gain since May 2020.

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Gold Rate Today Gold prices remained under pressure as expectations of tighter monetary policy strengthened amid rising inflation risks linked to higher energy prices. Spot gold slipped 0.1% to $3,996.63 per ounce, while spot silver declined 0.3% to $57.50 per ounce.

What Gift Nifty live chart signals? The Gift Nifty Live Chart shows a weak start for the Indian stock market today. By 7:41 AM, the Gift Nifty was trading around the 24,062 level, a discount of 180.8 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close of 24,242.80.

Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said that Indian markets are expected to trade under pressure as the continuing exchange of military strikes between the United States and Iran weighs on global risk sentiment. Investor concerns have intensified after the U.S. reinstated a naval blockade on Iranian shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and announced a 20% transit fee on cargo passing through the strategic waterway, triggering fresh fears of disruptions to global energy supplies and a sharp surge in crude oil prices.

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Crude oil prices have climbed above the $80 per barrel mark, touching a four-week high, and are currently trading in the $79–80 range. Adding to the cautious market sentiment, the latest inflation data showed a sharp acceleration in India's consumer price inflation. Retail inflation rose to 4.38% in June, up from 3.93% in May, driven primarily by higher food and transport costs. With inflation now exceeding the RBI's 4% target, the recent surge in crude oil prices has intensified concerns over imported inflation, posing a key headwind to India's inflation outlook and the broader macroeconomic environment.

Also Read | Gift Nifty to India inflation: 10 things that changed for market overnight

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook for the Nifty 50 today, Ajit Mishra, Senior Vice President, Research at Religare Broking, said the Nifty 50 continues to witness buying interest on declines near the 24,000 mark, indicating that the broader undertone remains positive despite heightened volatility. However, the index is still facing resistance in the 24,300–24,400 zone, and a decisive breakout above this band is required to extend the ongoing recovery towards the 24,600 mark and beyond. On the downside, the 24,000–23,800 zone is expected to provide immediate support.

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On the outlook for the Bank Nifty today, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, believes the Bank Nifty continues to exhibit a cautiously positive technical structure despite recent volatility, suggesting that underlying buying interest remains intact. From a technical perspective, the 58,200–58,300 zone continues to act as the immediate resistance. A sustained breakout above this band would reinforce bullish momentum and could pave the way for an advance towards the 58,600–58,700 region.

On the downside, the 57,800 level is expected to provide immediate support. However, a decisive break below this zone could trigger profit booking and drag the index towards the 57,600–57,500 support region. Overall, the near-term technical outlook remains cautiously positive, with a sustained move above the 58,200–58,300 resistance band required to confirm the continuation of the ongoing recovery.

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Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations today Buy Laurus Labs in cash at ₹1,557; SL at ₹1,500; TGT at ₹1,670

Buy Paytm in cash at ₹1,387; SL at ₹1,340; TGT at ₹1,480

Ganesh Dongre's buy or sell stocks Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank at ₹383-384; SL at ₹375; TGT ₹398

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Buy Bharat Forge at ₹2,145; SL at ₹2,110; TGT at ₹2,200

Buy BEL at ₹411; SL at ₹405; TGT at ₹422

Shiju Koothupalakkal's intraday stocks for today Buy Epack Prefab Technologies cmp: ₹278 Target: ₹296 Stop loss: ₹271

Buy Netweb Technologies India cmp: ₹4,400 Target: ₹4,750 Stop loss: ₹4,320

Buy Arvind cmp: ₹544 Target: ₹575 Stop loss: ₹532

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.