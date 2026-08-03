Stock market today: Gift Nifty hints a gap-up start; seven day trading stocks to buy on Monday, 3 August

The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open on a positive note on Monday, August 3, tracking firm global cues and softer crude oil prices.

Gift Nifty trends also pointed to a gap-up opening for domestic equities. The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,589.5, a premium of 137 points over the previous close of Nifty futures.

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On Friday, the domestic equity market extended its gains for a third consecutive session, led by buying in select heavyweight stocks.

The BSE Sensex advanced 166.49 points, or 0.21%, to close at 78,094.64, while the Nifty 50 gained 66.45 points, or 0.27%, to settle at 24,383.60.

Crude oil prices Crude oil prices declined sharply after US President Donald Trump said fresh negotiations with Iran would begin on Monday, raising hopes of a diplomatic breakthrough. According to Bloomberg, Brent crude for October delivery fell as much as 7.3% in early Asian trading after rallying nearly 25% in July, its strongest monthly gain since March. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude also slipped below the $81-a-barrel mark.

Also Read | 8 things that changed for Indian stock market overnight

US-Iran war According to news reports, US President Donald Trump said aboard Air Force One on Sunday that he had cancelled a planned large-scale military strike on Iran after key regional allies, including Saudi Arabia, urged Washington to pursue diplomacy. Trump said the decision was conditional on efforts to secure a swift agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, while calling on all parties to accelerate negotiations aimed at easing regional tensions.

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Gold rate today According to Bloomberg, gold prices edged higher after Trump announced that fresh talks with Iran would resume later on Monday, boosting optimism that easing geopolitical tensions could help reduce energy-driven inflationary pressures. Spot gold traded near $4,070 an ounce after posting a 1% gain in July, its first monthly advance since February.

Despite the recent rebound, bullion remains more than 20% lower than levels seen before the escalation of the US-Iran conflict. Reports noted that elevated energy prices have kept inflation concerns alive, reinforcing expectations that global interest rates may remain higher for longer, a factor that typically weighs on non-yielding assets such as gold.

Also Read | Gift Nifty up! Vaishali Parekh recommends three intraday stocks to buy today

What Gift Nifty live chart signals? The Gift Nifty Live Chart shows a positive start for the Indian stock market today. By 7:50 AM, the Gift Nifty was trading around the 24,629.5 level, a premium of 177 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close of 24,452.60.

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Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said the Indian equities are set for a firm start to the week, supported by a sharp decline in crude oil prices as optimism over a potential diplomatic resolution to the Middle East conflict gathered pace after the U.S. refrained from launching fresh military strikes on Iran. GIFT Nifty futures, trading near the 24,600 mark, signal a gap-up opening, indicating that domestic markets could extend last week's gains despite a sharply weaker start across major Asian peers, including Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's Kospi.

Still, the early optimism is likely to be tempered by caution as investors turn their attention to the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decision due on Wednesday. While markets broadly expect the central bank to leave interest rates unchanged, the focus will be firmly on the RBI's commentary for clues on inflation, liquidity conditions and the future policy path. Any shift in the central bank's tone on growth or price stability could shape expectations for the remainder of the year.

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Stock market today

Speaking on the outlook for the Nifty 50 today, Ajit Mishra, Senior Vice President, Research at Religare Broking, said the Nifty 50 has further strengthened its bullish structure by surpassing the crucial hurdle of the 200-day EMA around the 24,370 mark. The index now appears well-positioned to inch towards the 24,600 level, which coincides with the previous swing high, and a decisive breakout above this zone could open the door for a move towards the 24,800-25,000 mark. On the downside, the 24,270 level is expected to act as immediate support, followed by the 24,150-24,050 level as the key support zone.

On the outlook for the Bank Nifty today, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, believes Bank Nifty is also expected to trade with a cautious positive bias after recovering alongside the broader market. The immediate resistance is placed in the 57,300–57,400 zone. A sustained breakout above this range could extend the rally towards 57,800–58,000.

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On the downside, 56,800–56,700 remains immediate support, followed by the 56,400–56,300 region, which also aligns with the 100-day EMA. A break below 56,700 may revive selling pressure, while holding above these levels will keep the near-term recovery intact.

Overall, Bank Nifty continues to maintain a cautiously positive technical outlook, with traders closely watching the 57,400 breakout for further confirmation of upside.

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

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Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations today Buy Shipping Corporation of India in cash at ₹291; SL at ₹278; TGT at ₹320

Buy Kaynes Technology India in cash at ₹3,804; SL at ₹3,610; TGT at ₹4,200

Ganesh Dongre's buy or sell stocks Buy Adani Total Gas at ₹652; SL at ₹640; TGT at ₹675

Buy Reliance Industries at ₹1,305; SL at ₹1,185; TGT at ₹1,330

Buy Dr Reddys Laboratories at ₹1,145; SL at ₹1,125; TGT at ₹1,175

Shiju Koothupalakkal's intraday stocks for today Buy Netweb Technologies India cmp: ₹4,524 Target: ₹4,780 Stop loss: ₹4,400

Buy VA Tech Wabag cmp: ₹1,977; Target: ₹2,100; Stop Loss ₹1,930

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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.