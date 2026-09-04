Stock market today: Gift Nifty hints a positive start; eight day trading stocks to buy on Friday, 4 September

Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open higher on Friday, 4 September, in line with positive global market cues.

The Gift Nifty also pointed to a positive start for domestic equities. It was trading around 24,051, indicating a premium of 50.9 points over the previous close of Nifty futures.

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In the previous trading session, Indian equity benchmarks ended lower, with the Nifty 50 slipping below the 23,900 mark.

The Sensex declined 417.49 points, or 0.55%, to settle at 76,152.86, while the Nifty 50 fell 41 points, or 0.17%, to close at 23,873.45.

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

What Gift Nifty live chart signals? The Gift Nifty Live Chart shows a positive start for the Indian stock market today. By 7:58 AM, the Gift Nifty was trading around the 24,032 level, a premium of 32 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close of 24,000.10.

Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said Indian markets are expected to open on a firmer footing, supported by Wall Street's overnight rebound and gains in Asian equities, as easing global bond yields provide some relief to risk assets. US Treasury yields retreated after Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller suggested that another rate hike may not be necessary if upcoming inflation data remains moderate. Even so, Friday's US nonfarm payrolls report remains the week's key macro event and is expected to shape expectations for the Federal Reserve's policy path. However, with geopolitical uncertainty persisting and crude oil prices holding at elevated levels, investors may remain reluctant to carry aggressive positions into the weekend, potentially limiting upside and prompting some profit-taking at higher levels.

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Asian markets are trading higher in early trade, supported by the pullback in global bond yields and Wall Street's positive close overnight. Japan's Nikkei 225 is up around 0.5%, while South Korea's Kospi has gained more than 1%. Despite the improved global backdrop, investors remain focused on crude oil prices and developments in the Middle East, which continue to drive broader risk sentiment.

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook for the Nifty 50 today, Ajit Mishra, Senior Vice President, Research at Religare Broking, said Nifty 50 continues to face hurdle on rebound, indicating weakening near-term structure.

The 23,800 zone remains an important near-term support, and a decisive break below this level could reopen the downside towards the 23,700–23,600 zone. On the upside, the 24,000–24,150 region is likely to act as the resistance zone. Given the prevailing combination of elevated crude prices, geopolitical uncertainty and weak market momentum, we recommend maintaining a cautious, stock-specific approach with a strong focus on risk management

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On the outlook for the Bank Nifty today, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, believes Bank Nifty continues to demonstrate comparatively better resilience, although the index remains vulnerable to selling pressure at higher levels. On the upside, the 57,700–57,800 region remains the immediate resistance zone, followed by the major 58,000 level. The index has repeatedly encountered selling pressure near the upper end of this range, indicating persistent supply at higher levels. A decisive and sustained breakout above 58,000 would be essential to shift the near-term sentiment decisively in favour of the bulls and could support a stronger recovery.

On the downside, 57,300–57,200 remains the immediate support zone. Holding above this region would help maintain the prevailing range-bound structure, while a decisive break below 57,200 could intensify selling pressure and expose the index to the 57,000–56,800 region. The broader technical structure remains range-bound, with the index continuing to consolidate within a wider trading range. Overall, the near-term technical outlook remains cautious and range-bound.

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Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations today Buy Caplin Point Laboratories in cash at ₹2,845; SL at ₹2,745; TGT at ₹3,044

Buy RBL Bank in cash at ₹408; SL at ₹393; TGT at ₹437

Ganesh Dongre's buy or sell stocks Buy MCX at ₹3,170; SL at ₹3,100; TGT at ₹3,300

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Buy State Bank of India at ₹1,028; SL at ₹1,015; TGT at ₹1,055

Buy ITC Hotels at ₹160; SL at ₹155; TGT at ₹170

Shiju Koothupalakkal's intraday stocks for today Buy Cemindia Projects cmp: ₹1,296; Target: ₹1,350; Stop loss: ₹1,270

Buy Netweb Technologies cmp: ₹5,270; Target: ₹5,500; Stop loss: ₹5,180

Buy GE Vernova T&D India cmp: ₹4,362; Target: ₹4,550; Stop loss: ₹4,280

Also Read | Stocks to buy: Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities suggests these 2 shares to buy

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.