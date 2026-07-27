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Stock market today: Gift Nifty hints a positive start; eight day trading stocks to buy on Monday, 27 July

Indian stock markets are expected to open higher on Monday, bolstered by positive global cues and declining crude oil prices, which improve investor sentiment. Gift Nifty trades at a premium, signaling a firm domestic start despite previous losses in Nifty 50.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published27 Jul 2026, 08:17 AM IST
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Stock market today: Gift Nifty hints a positive start; eight day trading stocks to buy on Monday, 27 July
Stock market today: Gift Nifty hints a positive start; eight day trading stocks to buy on Monday, 27 July(Pixabay)
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The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open higher on Monday, supported by positive global cues and easing crude oil prices, which are likely to improve investor sentiment.

The Gift Nifty also signalled a firm start for domestic equities. It was trading around 23,947, at a premium of nearly 140.5 points over the previous close of Nifty futures, indicating a positive opening for the benchmark indices.

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In the previous session, however, the Indian stock market extended its losing streak for a fifth consecutive day, with the Nifty 50 slipping below the 23,800 mark amid broad-based selling pressure.

The BSE Sensex declined 331.62 points, or 0.43%, to settle at 76,059.77, while the Nifty 50 fell 102.15 points, or 0.43%, to close at 23,767.45.

Crude Oil Prices

According to reports, crude oil prices declined sharply after Iran signalled it would suspend further attacks, provided the US also maintained its pause in military action following nearly two weeks of escalating conflict. Brent crude futures fell more than 5% to around $92 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped over 5% to about $85 per barrel, easing concerns over potential supply disruptions.

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US-Iran War

According to reports, the US has not launched fresh strikes on Iran since late Friday after carrying out military operations for 13 consecutive days, fuelling speculation over President Donald Trump's next move. Iran's military also said Tehran had suspended its retaliatory operations.

However, geopolitical risks remain elevated. According to reports, Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for attacks on facilities linked to Saudi Aramco in the Red Sea port cities of Jizan and Yanbu. The claims have not been independently confirmed by Saudi authorities or the state-owned oil producer.

Gold Rate Today

According to market reports, gold prices gained more than 1% on Monday as easing tensions in the Middle East pushed crude oil prices lower, reducing inflation concerns and tempering expectations that interest rates will remain higher for longer. Spot gold rose 1.3% to $4,103.99 per ounce, while US gold futures for August delivery advanced 0.9% to $4,106.10 per ounce.

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What Gift Nifty live chart signals?

The Gift Nifty Live Chart shows a positive start for the Indian stock market today. By 8:07 AM, the Gift Nifty was trading around the 23,970.5 level, a premium of 164 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close of 23,806.50.

Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said Indian equities are likely to begin the week on a positive note as investors take comfort from a temporary easing in geopolitical tensions, lifting risk sentiment across global markets. Market sentiment strengthened after the Trump administration signalled a pause in further military strikes on Iran to allow diplomatic efforts to continue, easing immediate concerns over a broader regional conflict. Reflecting the improved mood, Gift Nifty futures are trading around 23,938, compared with the previous Nifty close of 23,767, indicating a gap-up opening for domestic equities.

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Stock market today

Speaking on the outlook for the Nifty 50 today, Ajit Mishra, Senior Vice President, Research at Religare Broking, said the Nifty 50 slipped below the lower band of its prevailing consolidation range of 23,800–24,400 and tested the crucial trendline support around the 23,600 mark before witnessing a rebound. Going forward, a decisive breach of this trendline support around 23,600 could derail the ongoing recovery structure and trigger the next leg of the decline towards the 23,100 zone. On the upside, the 24,000–24,150 region is expected to act as the immediate resistance on any rebound.

On the outlook for the Bank Nifty today, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, believes Bank Nifty from a technical perspective, the 56,800–56,900 zone remains the immediate resistance, and a sustained move above this band could support a recovery towards the 57,200–57,300 region. However, the index will need to reclaim and hold above 57,000 to meaningfully improve the near-term technical outlook and strengthen buying momentum.

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On the downside, the 56,400–56,300 zone now acts as the immediate support. A decisive break below this region could accelerate selling pressure and drag the index towards the 56,000–55,800 support zone. Overall, the near-term technical outlook stays cautiously bearish, with 56,400–56,300 the key level to defend and 56,800–57,000 the zone to reclaim for any meaningful shift in sentiment.

Stocks to buy today

Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts — Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking, Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Anand Rathi, and Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, recommended these seven buy-or-sell stocks for intraday trading: Astral Ltd, C.E. Info Systems Ltd (MapmyIndia), Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd, City Union Bank Ltd, DLF Ltd, Shipping Corporation of India Ltd, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL), and PNC Infratech Ltd.

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Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations today

Buy Astral in cash at 1,468; SL at 1,416; TGT at 1,570

Buy MapmyIndia in cash at 1,117; SL at 1,077; TGT at 1,190

Ganesh Dongre's buy or sell stocks

Buy Dr Reddys at 1,153; sl 1,125; tgt 1,175

Buy City Union Bank at 220; sl 216; tgt 226

Buy DLF at 645; sl 535; tgt 670

Shiju Koothupalakkal's intraday stocks for today

Buy Shipping Corporation of India cmp: 275 Target: 290 Stop loss: 269

Buy BHEL cmp: 417 Target: 435 Stop loss: 408

Buy PNC Infratech cmp: 238 Target: 252 Stop loss: 232

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Also Read | Nifty 50, Sensex Prediction: How Indian stock market is expected to trade today

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

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