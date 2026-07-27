Stock market today: Gift Nifty hints a positive start; eight day trading stocks to buy on Monday, 27 July

The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open higher on Monday, supported by positive global cues and easing crude oil prices, which are likely to improve investor sentiment.

The Gift Nifty also signalled a firm start for domestic equities. It was trading around 23,947, at a premium of nearly 140.5 points over the previous close of Nifty futures, indicating a positive opening for the benchmark indices.

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In the previous session, however, the Indian stock market extended its losing streak for a fifth consecutive day, with the Nifty 50 slipping below the 23,800 mark amid broad-based selling pressure.

The BSE Sensex declined 331.62 points, or 0.43%, to settle at 76,059.77, while the Nifty 50 fell 102.15 points, or 0.43%, to close at 23,767.45.

Crude Oil Prices According to reports, crude oil prices declined sharply after Iran signalled it would suspend further attacks, provided the US also maintained its pause in military action following nearly two weeks of escalating conflict. Brent crude futures fell more than 5% to around $92 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped over 5% to about $85 per barrel, easing concerns over potential supply disruptions.

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US-Iran War According to reports, the US has not launched fresh strikes on Iran since late Friday after carrying out military operations for 13 consecutive days, fuelling speculation over President Donald Trump's next move. Iran's military also said Tehran had suspended its retaliatory operations.

However, geopolitical risks remain elevated. According to reports, Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for attacks on facilities linked to Saudi Aramco in the Red Sea port cities of Jizan and Yanbu. The claims have not been independently confirmed by Saudi authorities or the state-owned oil producer.

Gold Rate Today According to market reports, gold prices gained more than 1% on Monday as easing tensions in the Middle East pushed crude oil prices lower, reducing inflation concerns and tempering expectations that interest rates will remain higher for longer. Spot gold rose 1.3% to $4,103.99 per ounce, while US gold futures for August delivery advanced 0.9% to $4,106.10 per ounce.

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What Gift Nifty live chart signals? The Gift Nifty Live Chart shows a positive start for the Indian stock market today. By 8:07 AM, the Gift Nifty was trading around the 23,970.5 level, a premium of 164 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close of 23,806.50.

Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said Indian equities are likely to begin the week on a positive note as investors take comfort from a temporary easing in geopolitical tensions, lifting risk sentiment across global markets. Market sentiment strengthened after the Trump administration signalled a pause in further military strikes on Iran to allow diplomatic efforts to continue, easing immediate concerns over a broader regional conflict. Reflecting the improved mood, Gift Nifty futures are trading around 23,938, compared with the previous Nifty close of 23,767, indicating a gap-up opening for domestic equities.

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Stock market today Speaking on the outlook for the Nifty 50 today, Ajit Mishra, Senior Vice President, Research at Religare Broking, said the Nifty 50 slipped below the lower band of its prevailing consolidation range of 23,800–24,400 and tested the crucial trendline support around the 23,600 mark before witnessing a rebound. Going forward, a decisive breach of this trendline support around 23,600 could derail the ongoing recovery structure and trigger the next leg of the decline towards the 23,100 zone. On the upside, the 24,000–24,150 region is expected to act as the immediate resistance on any rebound.

On the outlook for the Bank Nifty today, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, believes Bank Nifty from a technical perspective, the 56,800–56,900 zone remains the immediate resistance, and a sustained move above this band could support a recovery towards the 57,200–57,300 region. However, the index will need to reclaim and hold above 57,000 to meaningfully improve the near-term technical outlook and strengthen buying momentum.

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On the downside, the 56,400–56,300 zone now acts as the immediate support. A decisive break below this region could accelerate selling pressure and drag the index towards the 56,000–55,800 support zone. Overall, the near-term technical outlook stays cautiously bearish, with 56,400–56,300 the key level to defend and 56,800–57,000 the zone to reclaim for any meaningful shift in sentiment.

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Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations today Buy Astral in cash at ₹1,468; SL at ₹1,416; TGT at ₹1,570

Buy MapmyIndia in cash at ₹1,117; SL at ₹1,077; TGT at ₹1,190

Ganesh Dongre's buy or sell stocks Buy Dr Reddys at ₹1,153; sl ₹1,125; tgt ₹1,175

Buy City Union Bank at ₹220; sl ₹216; tgt ₹226

Buy DLF at ₹645; sl ₹535; tgt ₹670

Shiju Koothupalakkal's intraday stocks for today Buy Shipping Corporation of India cmp: ₹275 Target: ₹290 Stop loss: ₹269

Buy BHEL cmp: ₹417 Target: ₹435 Stop loss: ₹408

Buy PNC Infratech cmp: ₹238 Target: ₹252 Stop loss: ₹232

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.