Stock market today: Gift Nifty hints a positive start; eight day trading stocks to buy on Wednesday, 26 August

The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open higher on Wednesday, 26 August, in line with positive global market cues.

The Gift Nifty also signalled a positive start for domestic equities, trading around 24,559.5, a premium of about 88 points to the previous close of Nifty futures.

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The domestic benchmark indices ended higher in the previous session, with the Nifty 50 reclaiming and closing above the 24,300 level.

The Sensex gained 286.98 points, or 0.37%, to settle at 77,656.09, while the Nifty 50 advanced 115.50 points, or 0.48%, to close at 24,334.55.

Crude oil prices Oil prices fell for a third consecutive session as diplomatic efforts between Iran and Oman raised hopes of a resumption in shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, according to a Bloomberg report.

Brent crude slipped below $87 a barrel, taking its losses for the week to around 8%, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) traded near $81 a barrel.

The decline followed discussions between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Omani counterpart, Badr Albusaidi, on an “interim framework” aimed at reopening maritime traffic through the crucial waterway. The proposal involves establishing a temporary joint maritime corridor, according to a statement carried by the Oman News Agency.

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Crude prices have declined this week as diplomatic efforts gained momentum and concerns over a renewed military escalation eased. Washington’s latest sanctions on Tehran also stopped short of imposing tougher measures on major trading partners, including China, the largest buyer of Iranian crude.

Despite the recent correction, oil futures remain up more than 40% so far this year as the US-Iran conflict, which has disrupted energy supplies from the Persian Gulf, approaches its six-month mark.

Also Read | 6 stocks experts recommend buying today for next 1-2 weeks

US-Iran War According to news reports, US President Donald Trump said the US Navy had informed him that all mines in international waters of the Strait of Hormuz had either been removed or detonated, while warning Iran against laying any new mines in the strategic waterway.

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In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Iran had been notified that any vessel involved in placing new mines in international waters would be “immediately and systematically destroyed”.

The warning comes as the Trump administration continues to intensify economic and military pressure on Tehran amid ongoing tensions over the Strait of Hormuz and stalled diplomatic efforts.

What Gift Nifty live chart signals? The Gift Nifty Live Chart shows a weak start for the Indian stock market today. By 8:00 AM, the Gift Nifty was trading around the 24,154 level, a discount of 60 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close of 24,209.60.

Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said Indian equity markets are poised for a stronger start on Wednesday as a sharp decline in crude oil prices and a pullback in U.S. Treasury yields improve the backdrop for risk assets. The easing in global bond yields, coupled with a rebound on Wall Street overnight, has lifted investor sentiment. Reflecting an improved mood, GIFT Nifty futures are trading above the 24,500 mark in early trade, compared with the Nifty's previous close of 24,334, indicating a gap-up opening for domestic equities.

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Crude oil has emerged as the key positive catalyst. WTI has fallen more than 6% over the past two sessions to trade in the $80–81-per-barrel range. For domestic markets, the retreat in oil prices provides a meaningful near-term tailwind after crude-driven inflation worries dominated sentiment over the past several weeks.

The geopolitical backdrop remains fluid. While tensions between the U.S. and Iran remain elevated, recent developments surrounding discussions involving Iran and Oman over the Strait of Hormuz have raised cautious optimism that supply-disruption risks could ease. Any further progress on that front would likely provide additional support to energy markets and broader global risk sentiment.

Also Read | How Indian stock market is expected to trade today

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook for the Nifty 50 today, Ajit Mishra, Senior Vice President, Research at Religare Broking, said Nifty 50 has once again tested the trendline support, currently placed around 24,100. A decisive break below the 24100-24000 zone could extend the correction towards the 23,650–23,800 zone.

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On the upside, the 24,400 region is expected to act as the immediate resistance on rebound. Given the rising geopolitical risks, and persistent volatility, we continue to advocate a stock-specific approach while maintaining disciplined risk and position management

On the outlook for the Bank Nifty today, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, believes the Bank Nifty continues to demonstrate relative resilience, although it remains range-bound. The 57,800–58,000 region continues to act as the immediate resistance zone, and a sustained breakout above 58,000 would strengthen the recovery momentum and pave the way towards the 58,300–58,500 levels.

On the downside, 57,300–57,200 remains the immediate support zone, followed by the stronger 57,000 level. Holding above these support levels will be important to preserve the prevailing recovery structure, while a decisive break below 57,000 could trigger renewed selling pressure and weaken the near-term technical setup. Momentum indicators remain broadly balanced, with the RSI hovering around the neutral zone, while the MACD continues to require further improvement to provide stronger confirmation of the recovery. Overall, the near-term technical outlook for Bank Nifty remains cautiously constructive.

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Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations today Buy Indus Towers in cash at ₹387; SL at ₹373; TGT at ₹415

Buy Laurus Labs in cash at ₹1,866; SL at ₹1,800; TGT at ₹1,995

Ganesh Dongre's buy or sell stocks Buy ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company at ₹1,616; SL at ₹1,600; TGT at ₹1,648

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Buy Coal India at ₹404; SL at ₹398; TGT at ₹412

Buy Adani Energy Solutions at ₹1,595; SL at ₹1,550; TGT at ₹1,670

Shiju Koothupalakkal's intraday stocks for today Buy Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders cmp: ₹2,610; Target: ₹2,740; Stop loss: ₹2,560

Buy Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy cmp: ₹197; Target: ₹210; Stop loss: ₹193

Buy Quess Corp cmp: ₹347; Target: ₹370; Stop loss: ₹338

Also Read | India vs global equities: Why investors should not chase higher returns abroad

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.