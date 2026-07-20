Stock market today: Gift Nifty hints a weak start; eight day trading stocks to buy on Monday, 20 July

The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open on a weaker note on Monday, tracking subdued global cues as escalating tensions between the US and Iran, coupled with Brent crude oil climbing above $90 a barrel, dampened risk appetite.

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Asian equities traded lower in early deals, while Wall Street ended last week on a weak note as selling pressure in semiconductor stocks weighed on investor sentiment.

On Friday, however, domestic equities ended sharply higher, supported by strong buying in heavyweight stocks ahead of the ongoing June-quarter earnings season. The BSE Sensex surged 964.58 points (1.25%) to close at 78,151.45, while the Nifty 50 rallied 261.55 points (1.09%) to settle at 24,334.30.

US-Iran conflict intensifies Geopolitical tensions remained elevated after the United States launched another wave of airstrikes on Iran on Monday following the reported death of another American service member. Iran, in response, fired missiles towards Jordan, raising concerns that the conflict could spill over further across the region, according to PTI. Bahrain also activated air raid sirens as the security situation deteriorated.

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Crude oil extends rally Oil prices continued their sharp advance amid fears of supply disruptions in the Middle East. Brent crude futures climbed 2.7% to $90.49 per barrel, after soaring nearly 16% last week, while WTI crude rose 2.3% to $84.42 per barrel.

Gold eases as Fed officials strike hawkish tone Gold prices edged lower as persistent inflation concerns and hawkish comments from several US Federal Reserve policymakers strengthened expectations that interest rates could remain elevated. Spot gold slipped 0.4% to $4,000.55 per ounce, while US gold futures for August delivery fell 0.3% to $4,005.90. Spot silver bucked the trend, rising 0.9% to $56.42 per ounce.

Focus shifts to bank earnings Investors will also digest a slew of June-quarter (Q1 FY27) earnings announced over the weekend by major lenders, including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Yes Bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB), IDBI Bank, RBL Bank, and Punjab & Sind Bank, with management commentary expected to set the tone for the banking sector in the sessions ahead.

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What Gift Nifty live chart signals? The Gift Nifty Live Chart shows a weak start for the Indian stock market today. By 7:31 AM, the Gift Nifty was trading around the 24,292.5level, a discount of 29.2 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close of 24,321.70.

Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said, Indian equity markets are expected to open on a largely flat note, with GIFT Nifty trading around 24,345, marginally above Friday's Nifty close of 24,334, indicating a subdued start to the session. Investor sentiment is likely to remain cautious as escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continue to cloud the global risk environment, with market participants closely assessing the risk of a broader regional conflict and its potential impact on global energy supplies. The heightened uncertainty has prompted a more defensive stance across financial markets, limiting investors' willingness to take aggressive directional bets.

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Adding to the cautious mood, crude oil prices have advanced to the $83–84 per barrel range as concerns over prolonged supply disruptions in the Middle East persist.

Also Read | Buy or sell: Ganesh Dongre of Anand Rathi recommends 3 stocks to buy today

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook for the Nifty 50 today, Ajit Mishra, Senior Vice President, Research at Religare Broking, said Nifty 50 has rebounded sharply from its key support zone and has breached the 24,300 resistance, indicating renewed buying interest at lower levels. A sustained move above the 24,400 zone, which

coincides with 200-day EMA, could pave the way for an extension towards the 24,600 mark and beyond. On the downside, the 24,000 mark is expected to provide near-term support, followed by the 23,800 zone.

On the outlook for the Bank Nifty today, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, believes Bank Nifty continues to trade with a positive bias, supported by sustained buying interest and an improving technical structure. From a technical perspective, the 58,600–58,700 zone remains the immediate resistance. A sustained breakout above this band could reinforce bullish momentum and pave the way for an advance towards the 59,000 psychological mark.

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On the downside, the 58,000 psychological level is expected to provide immediate support. Holding above this level will be crucial to preserving the prevailing positive structure, while a decisive break below 58,000 could trigger profit-booking and drag the index towards the 57,600–57,500 support zone. Overall, the near-term technical outlook remains positive, as long as it sustains above the 58,000 mark. However, a sustained move above the 58,600–58,700 resistance zone will be required to confirm the next leg of the uptrend and extend gains towards the 59,000 level.

Also Read | Stocks to buy under ₹100: Sumeet Bagadia recommends 3 stocks to buy on Monday

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Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations today Buy Anant Raj in cash at ₹592; SL at ₹560; TGT at ₹655

Buy Bhansali Engineering Polymers in cash at ₹113; SL at ₹107; TGT at ₹125

Ganesh Dongre's buy or sell stocks Buy Jindal Steel at ₹1,028; sl at ₹1,015; tgt at ₹1,055

Buy SAIL at ₹163; SL at ₹156; TGT at ₹170

Buy Infosys at ₹1,095; sl at ₹1,075; tgt at ₹1,140

Shiju Koothupalakkal's intraday stocks for today Buy Time Technoplast cmp: ₹204 Target: ₹217 Stop loss: ₹199

Buy SBI Cards and Payment Services cmp: ₹654.70 Target: ₹690 Stop loss: ₹640

Buy Grasim Industries cmp: ₹3,109 Target: ₹3,250 Stop loss: ₹3,055

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Also Read | Stocks to buy under ₹200: Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi recommends 3 shares

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.