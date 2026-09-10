Stock market today: Gift Nifty hints at a volatile trend | Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today

Stock market today: The key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market are expected to remain under pressure as elevated crude oil prices and rising U.S. Treasury yields, amid persistent geopolitical tensions, continue to cloud the global macroeconomic outlook. The Gift Nifty is also oscillating around its previous close, maintaining a thin positive margin over yesterday's sport Nifty 50 close of 23,431.
The Gift Nifty live chart is trading around its previous close of 23,490, whereas it is trading around 50 points higher than yesterday's spot Nifty 50 close of 23,431.
Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Indian stock market may have a flat start on Thursday, as the Gift Nifty live chart is trading around its previous close, maintaining a thin positive margin against yesterday's spot Nifty 50 close. However, she maintained that Dalal Street bias is nervous and that the 50-stock index has found new support at 23,000 after the breakdown at 23,800.
Speaking on the outlook for the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said the 50-stock index tanked heavily, opening gap-down, with the trend weakening and sentiment once again slipping into a nervous mode. The index is being maintained with a very cautious approach for now, with the 23,000 zone positioned as the next important support level.
“The Nifty 50 index losing control has slipped down for the 4th consecutive sessions, and only a decisive breach above the 24,000 zone can bring about some improvement in the bias and thereafter, establish conviction for further rise in the coming days,” said Parekh.
On the outlook for the Bank Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher said, the key benchmark index slipped heavily on the back of HDFC Bank losing further, making a new low below the 690 level, which dragged the index to break below the important 100-period MA at the 56,500 zone with bias and sentiment now getting weaker.
“The Bank Nifty index would now have the next support near the 54,500 level while the crucial and major support is positioned near the 53,000 zone of the previous low made, below which the overall trend would turn bearish,” said Parekh.
Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Meesho, Torrent Power, and Max Healthcare Institute.
1] Meesho: Buy at ₹216.70 | Target ₹228 | Stop Loss ₹211;
2] Torrent Power: Buy at ₹1305 | Target ₹1370 | Stop Loss ₹1277; and
3] Max Healthcare Institute: Buy at ₹1037 | Target ₹1100 | Stop Loss ₹1015.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.
Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
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