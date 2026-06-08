Stock market today: Gift Nifty hints gap-down start; US-Iran news to gold, silver rates — eight stocks to buy or sell

Stock market today, 8 June 2026: The Indian stock market is set for a weak start to the week, with the Gift Nifty trading around the 23,200 mark compared to Friday's Nifty close of 23,366, indicating a gap-down opening. The negative setup is largely being driven by a sharp deterioration in global risk sentiment, particularly across Asian markets.

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The biggest concern this morning is the unwinding of the global AI-led rally. Asian equities witnessed significant selling pressure, with South Korea's technology-heavy KOSPI plunging nearly 8%, triggering a temporary trading halt and extending its correction from recent record highs. Japan's Nikkei also opened sharply lower, reflecting a broad risk-off mood across the region.

US-Iran news Adding to investor nervousness, renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have pushed crude oil prices and the US dollar higher. Rising energy prices remain a key risk for India, given its dependence on imported crude, and could keep inflationary concerns elevated despite the RBI's recent policy support.

What Gift Nifty live chart signals? The Gift Nifty live chart shows a negative start to the new week, with the index trading around 150 points below Friday's spot Nifty close. The Gift Nifty live chart opened today at 23,101 and touched an intraday low of 23,081 within a few minutes. By 8:30 AM, the index was oscillating around 23,200.

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Gold, silver rates today Following a rise in crude oil prices due to escalating tensions in the US-Iran war, gold and silver prices faced selling pressure in the international market. The COMEX Gold rate today is down by nearly 0.70% at $4,335/oz. Likewise, the COMEX silver rate today is down by around 2% at $67.65/oz.

India VIX today Volatility is also expected to remain elevated. India VIX closed near 15.79, but given the sharp weakness across global markets and rising geopolitical uncertainties, volatility could move higher during the session as traders reassess risk.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Ajit Mishra, SVP — Research at Religare Broking, said, “We maintain a cautious stance and prefer a sell-on-rise approach until the Nifty decisively reclaims the 23,700 level. At the same time, traders should focus on stock-specific opportunities across sectors and maintain balanced positions with disciplined overnight risk management.”

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On the outlook for the Bank Nifty today, Vatsal Bhuva, Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, believes the key benchmark index witnessed buying interest near the 54,200 mark and closed above its 20-day moving average, indicating support at lower levels. However, the 54,800–55,000 zone remains a strong resistance area, where selling pressure has repeatedly emerged. As a result, the index remains stuck within a consolidation and congestion phase, keeping the broader outlook sideways and range-bound.

“Immediate support for the Bank Nifty today is placed at 54,000, while resistance is seen at 54,900–55,000. A decisive close above 55,200 could trigger stronger momentum and lead to a directional breakout,” said Bhuva.

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts — Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking, Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Anand Rathi, and Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, recommended these eight buy-or-sell stocks for intraday trading: Tata Technologies, Sai Life Sciences, Axis Bank, Eternal, Tata Steel, VA Tech Wabag, Diamond Power Infra, and Groww.

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Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations today 1] Tata Technologies: Buy at ₹771, Target ₹825, Stop Loss ₹744; and

2] Sai Life Sciences: Buy at ₹1186, Target ₹1270, Stop Loss ₹1145.

Ganesh Dongre's buy or sell stocks 3] Axis Bank: Buy at ₹1272, Target ₹1310, Stop Loss ₹1255;

4] Eternal: Buy at ₹258, Target ₹272, Stop Loss ₹250; and

5] Tata Steel: Buy at ₹206, Target ₹220, Stop Loss ₹200.

Shiju Koothupalakkal's intraday stocks for today 6] VA Tech Wabag: Buy at ₹1600, Target ₹1690, Stop Loss ₹1570;

7] Diamond Power Infra: Buy at ₹203.60, Target ₹220, Stop Loss ₹197; and

8] Groww: Buy at ₹196, Target ₹210, Stop Loss ₹191.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).