Stock market today: Gift Nifty hints muted opening; US-Iran war, gold to crude oil prices — eight stocks to buy or sell

Stock market today, 9 June 2026: Indian benchmark indices are poised for a subdued start on Tuesday, with Gift Nifty indicating a flat-to-negative opening. As of 6:58 AM, Gift Nifty was trading near 23,121.5, around 53 points below the previous close of Nifty futures at 23,174.60, signalling cautious sentiment at the start of the trading session.

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Across Asia, markets traded mostly higher, taking cues from Wall Street, where U.S. equities ended on a mixed note overnight. Gains in semiconductor stocks helped support the broader market despite lingering concerns over interest rates and global growth.

On Monday, Indian benchmark indices fell sharply as investors reacted to escalating tensions in the Middle East, a surge in crude oil prices, and renewed concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve could maintain a hawkish stance on interest rates.

The BSE Sensex tumbled 719.08 points, or 0.97%, to close at 73,524.26, while the Nifty 50 dropped 243.70 points, or 1.04%, to settle at 23,123.00, marking one of the sharpest single-day declines in recent sessions.

Also Read | Gift Nifty to Nasdaq rally: 8 things that changed for market overnight

US-Iran war Iran and Israel announced that they had ceased their attacks on one another following a request from US President Donald Trump, although Tehran cautioned that it would resume military actions if Israel persisted in targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated that Tehran has not given up on negotiations, despite a new round of missile exchanges with Israel.

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Crude oil prices As per a Bloomberg report, Brent crude remained relatively stable, trading at approximately $94.20 a barrel following Iran and Israel's commitment to reduce strikes that jeopardised peace discussions in the Middle East.

Dollar The US dollar remained close to a two-month peak. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback against a range of currencies such as the yen and the euro, showed little movement at 100.03, not far from the two-month high of 100.21 reached on Monday. The euro was priced at $1.1528 and the pound was valued at $1.3335, both down approximately 0.05% so far. The Japanese yen depreciated to as low as 160.295.

What Gift Nifty live chart signals? The Gift Nifty Live Chart shows a flat-to-negative start for the Indian stock market today. By 6:58 AM, the Gift Nifty was trading around the 23,121.5 level, a discount of 53.1 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close of 23,174.60

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Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth, said that Indian equities are likely to witness a flat to mildly negative start today, with Gift Nifty hovering around the 23,090 zone, indicating a cautious opening despite some improvement in global sentiment overnight.

All eyes will be on the weekly expiry session. Market volatility has increased significantly, with India VIX climbing above 17. This suggests traders are pricing in larger market swings, keeping option premiums elevated. If the market manages to sustain buying momentum during the day, a moderation in volatility could provide additional support for a recovery move.

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

Gold, silver rates today Gold prices eased for a third straight session on Tuesday, weighed down by rising Treasury yields, while the Middle East conflict kept concerns around inflation and rate hikes elevated. Spot gold fell 0.2% to $4,319.98 per ounce by 0100 GMT. Bullion hit a more than two-month low on Monday. Spot silver fell 0.6% to $67.84 per ounce, according to a Reuters report.

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India VIX today Nilesh Jain, VP- Head of Technical and Derivative research at Centrum Finverse, said that on the volatility front, India VIX surged 8% to close around 17. A sustained move above the 18 mark could further elevate market uncertainty and keep volatility high in the coming sessions.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Ajit Mishra, SVP — Research at Religare Broking, said, "The Nifty 50 has moved closer to the lower band of its declining channel near 23,000. While the index managed to defend this level on a closing basis, the overall trend remains weak and vulnerable to further downside toward the 22,500–22,800 zone if support is decisively breached.

On the upside, the 23,300–23,600 zone is expected to act as a resistance band. Given the prevailing uncertainty and heightened global volatility, we maintain a cautious stance and prefer a sell-on-rise approach to the index. At the same time, traders should focus on stock-specific opportunities while maintaining strict risk and position management."

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On the outlook for the Bank Nifty today, Vatsal Bhuva, Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, believes a decisive breakout above resistance or breakdown below support is likely to determine the next directional move. The index faced selling pressure near its 50-day moving average, placed around the 54,450–54,500 zone. RSI remains range-bound, indicating a lack of strong momentum. Therefore, the near-term view remains sideways, and a level-based trading approach is advisable, with support at 53,500–53,600 and resistance at 54,500–54,800.

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Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations today Buy Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd in cash at ₹801; SL at ₹772; TGT at ₹860

Buy Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd in cash at ₹148; SL at ₹143; TGT at ₹159

Ganesh Dongre's buy or sell stocks BUY Tech Mahindra Ltd at ₹1,503; SL at ₹1,485; TGT at ₹1545

BUY NTPC Ltd at ₹362; SL at ₹354; TGT at ₹375

BUY Natco Pharma Ltd at ₹868; SL at ₹850; TGT at ₹895

Shiju Koothupalakkal's intraday stocks for today Buy Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd cmp: ₹290 Target: ₹312 Stop loss: ₹282

Buy Syngene International Ltd cmp: ₹449 Target: ₹475 Stop loss: ₹438

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Buy Fortis Healthcare Ltd cmp: ₹989 Target: ₹1,050 Stop loss: ₹968

Also Read | Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 8 June 2026

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.