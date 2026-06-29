Stock market today: Gift Nifty hints muted start; US-Iran peace talks, gold to crude oil prices - 8 stocks to buy

Indian benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open on a subdued note on Monday, tracking weakness in Asian markets and US stock futures as investors turned cautious amid renewed escalation in the US-Iran conflict.

Asian equities traded lower, while US equity futures slipped after fresh attacks in the Middle East reignited geopolitical concerns, dampening global risk sentiment.

Domestically, benchmark indices ended marginally higher in the previous trading session on Thursday, although they pared most of their intraday gains amid profit-booking at higher levels.

The BSE Sensex rose 109.25 points, or 0.14%, to close at 77,100.47, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 34.35 points, or 0.14%, to settle at 24,056.

Indian financial markets remained closed on Friday due to the Muharram holiday.

US-Iran War The United States and Iran have agreed to halt hostilities ahead of the resumption of peace negotiations this week over the Strait of Hormuz and other matters to conclude the conflict, as reported by Axios. Over the weekend, the two nations launched new attacks at one another and blamed each other for breaching the ceasefire.

Crude Oil Prices Crude oil prices increased after several days of reciprocal attacks between the United States and Iran in the Middle East. Brent crude futures climbed by 0.67% to reach $72.51 per barrel, whereas US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.03% to $69.94 per barrel.

What Gift Nifty live chart signals? The Gift Nifty Live Chart shows a slow start for the Indian stock market today. By 7:42 AM, the Gift Nifty was trading around the 24,084 level, a discount of 18.3 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close of 24,102.30.

Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said that Indian equity markets are expected to trade on a cautious note following a renewed flare-up in geopolitical tensions after fresh military exchanges between the U.S. and Iran. Although both sides have reportedly agreed to halt further attacks following the latest escalation, the developments have reintroduced an element of uncertainty into global financial markets and are likely to keep investor sentiment guarded in the near term.

That said, broader diplomatic efforts and peace negotiations remain underway, offering hope that tensions can be contained. Continued progress on the diplomatic front could help limit downside risks and provide support to global risk sentiment in the sessions ahead.

US consumer sentiment improves in June US consumer sentiment rebounded from record lows in June, signalling a modest improvement in household confidence. The University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index rose to a final reading of 49.5 in June from 44.8 in May, slightly above the preliminary estimate of 48.9. Economists polled by Reuters had expected the index to rise to 50.

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Goldman Sachs raises India's FY26 GDP growth forecast Goldman Sachs has upgraded its outlook for the Indian economy following the recent easing of geopolitical tensions after the US-Iran peace deal. The brokerage now expects India's real GDP to grow 6.5% in FY26, up from its earlier forecast of 6.1%. It has also lowered its projections for inflation and the current account deficit, reflecting an improved macroeconomic outlook.

Gold, silver rates today Gold prices decreased amid renewed US-Iran confrontations and anticipations of interest rate increases by the US Federal Reserve. The spot gold price dropped by 0.5% to $4,067.99 per ounce, while US gold futures due in August fell 0.4% to $4,081.20. Spot silver also declined 1.1%, settling at $58.49 per ounce.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook for the Nifty 50 today, Ajit Mishra, SVP — Research at Religare Broking, said, the Nifty 50 continues to trade within a defined range, taking support near the 23,800 zone while facing resistance around its 100-day and 200-day exponential moving averages. A sustained move above these key averages will be essential for extending the ongoing recovery, with the next upside target placed in the 24,450–24,600 zone. On the downside, the 23,500 level would provide major support in the event of a dip below the 20 DEMA.

On the outlook for the Bank Nifty today, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, believes the Bank Nifty continues to exhibit relative strength and remains comfortably positioned above its 20-, 50-, 100-, and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs). From a technical perspective, the 58,500 level continues to act as the immediate resistance zone. A sustained breakout above this level would reinforce bullish momentum and could extend the ongoing rally towards the 59,000–59,200 region, which remains the next significant resistance area.

On the downside, the 58,000 mark is expected to provide immediate support. Holding above this level will be crucial to preserving the prevailing positive structure and maintaining the broader uptrend.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations today Buy Aurobindo Pharma in Cash at ₹1,555; SL at ₹1,500; TGT at ₹1,660

Buy Radico Khaitan in Cash at ₹3,830; SL at ₹3,700; TGT at ₹4,090

Ganesh Dongre's buy or sell stocks Buy Indus Towers at ₹393; SL at ₹382; TG at ₹415

Buy Canara Bank at ₹129; SL at ₹123; TGT at ₹140

Buy UPL at ₹590; SL at ₹575; TGT at ₹620

Shiju Koothupalakkal's intraday stocks for today Buy Mahindra & Mahindra cmp: ₹3,182 Target: ₹3,330 Stop loss: ₹3,130

Buy Ashok Leyland cmp: ₹160.50 Target: ₹169 Stop loss: ₹158

Buy Astra Microwave Products cmp: ₹1,721 Target: ₹1,850 Stop loss: ₹1,685

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