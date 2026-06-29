Stock market today: Gift Nifty hints muted start; US-Iran peace talks, gold to crude oil prices - 8 stocks to buy

Indian benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open on a subdued note on Monday, tracking weakness in Asian markets and US stock futures as investors turned cautious amid renewed escalation in the US-Iran conflict.

Asian equities traded lower, while US equity futures slipped after fresh attacks in the Middle East reignited geopolitical concerns, dampening global risk sentiment.

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Domestically, benchmark indices ended marginally higher in the previous trading session on Thursday, although they pared most of their intraday gains amid profit-booking at higher levels.

The BSE Sensex rose 109.25 points, or 0.14%, to close at 77,100.47, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 34.35 points, or 0.14%, to settle at 24,056.

Indian financial markets remained closed on Friday due to the Muharram holiday.

US-Iran War The United States and Iran have agreed to halt hostilities ahead of the resumption of peace negotiations this week over the Strait of Hormuz and other matters to conclude the conflict, as reported by Axios. Over the weekend, the two nations launched new attacks at one another and blamed each other for breaching the ceasefire.

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Crude Oil Prices Crude oil prices increased after several days of reciprocal attacks between the United States and Iran in the Middle East. Brent crude futures climbed by 0.67% to reach $72.51 per barrel, whereas US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.03% to $69.94 per barrel.

What Gift Nifty live chart signals? The Gift Nifty Live Chart shows a slow start for the Indian stock market today. By 7:42 AM, the Gift Nifty was trading around the 24,084 level, a discount of 18.3 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close of 24,102.30.

Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said that Indian equity markets are expected to trade on a cautious note following a renewed flare-up in geopolitical tensions after fresh military exchanges between the U.S. and Iran. Although both sides have reportedly agreed to halt further attacks following the latest escalation, the developments have reintroduced an element of uncertainty into global financial markets and are likely to keep investor sentiment guarded in the near term.

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That said, broader diplomatic efforts and peace negotiations remain underway, offering hope that tensions can be contained. Continued progress on the diplomatic front could help limit downside risks and provide support to global risk sentiment in the sessions ahead.

US consumer sentiment improves in June US consumer sentiment rebounded from record lows in June, signalling a modest improvement in household confidence. The University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index rose to a final reading of 49.5 in June from 44.8 in May, slightly above the preliminary estimate of 48.9. Economists polled by Reuters had expected the index to rise to 50.

Also Read | Gift Nifty to Asian stocks: 8 key things that changed for market over weekend

Goldman Sachs raises India's FY26 GDP growth forecast Goldman Sachs has upgraded its outlook for the Indian economy following the recent easing of geopolitical tensions after the US-Iran peace deal. The brokerage now expects India's real GDP to grow 6.5% in FY26, up from its earlier forecast of 6.1%. It has also lowered its projections for inflation and the current account deficit, reflecting an improved macroeconomic outlook.

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Gold, silver rates today Gold prices decreased amid renewed US-Iran confrontations and anticipations of interest rate increases by the US Federal Reserve. The spot gold price dropped by 0.5% to $4,067.99 per ounce, while US gold futures due in August fell 0.4% to $4,081.20. Spot silver also declined 1.1%, settling at $58.49 per ounce.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook for the Nifty 50 today, Ajit Mishra, SVP — Research at Religare Broking, said, the Nifty 50 continues to trade within a defined range, taking support near the 23,800 zone while facing resistance around its 100-day and 200-day exponential moving averages. A sustained move above these key averages will be essential for extending the ongoing recovery, with the next upside target placed in the 24,450–24,600 zone. On the downside, the 23,500 level would provide major support in the event of a dip below the 20 DEMA.

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On the outlook for the Bank Nifty today, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, believes the Bank Nifty continues to exhibit relative strength and remains comfortably positioned above its 20-, 50-, 100-, and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs). From a technical perspective, the 58,500 level continues to act as the immediate resistance zone. A sustained breakout above this level would reinforce bullish momentum and could extend the ongoing rally towards the 59,000–59,200 region, which remains the next significant resistance area.

On the downside, the 58,000 mark is expected to provide immediate support. Holding above this level will be crucial to preserving the prevailing positive structure and maintaining the broader uptrend.

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Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations today Buy Aurobindo Pharma in Cash at ₹1,555; SL at ₹1,500; TGT at ₹1,660

Buy Radico Khaitan in Cash at ₹3,830; SL at ₹3,700; TGT at ₹4,090

Ganesh Dongre's buy or sell stocks Buy Indus Towers at ₹393; SL at ₹382; TG at ₹415

Buy Canara Bank at ₹129; SL at ₹123; TGT at ₹140

Buy UPL at ₹590; SL at ₹575; TGT at ₹620

Shiju Koothupalakkal's intraday stocks for today Buy Mahindra & Mahindra cmp: ₹3,182 Target: ₹3,330 Stop loss: ₹3,130

Buy Ashok Leyland cmp: ₹160.50 Target: ₹169 Stop loss: ₹158

Buy Astra Microwave Products cmp: ₹1,721 Target: ₹1,850 Stop loss: ₹1,685

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Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.