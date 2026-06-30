Stock market today: Gift Nifty hints muted start; US-Iran talks to global markets - 7 stocks to buy or sell

The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open on a positive note on Tuesday, tracking gains across global markets, even as investors remain watchful of developments surrounding the fragile US-Iran peace process.

Asian equities traded mostly higher in early deals, while Wall Street ended firmly in the green overnight, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing at a record high.

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Domestic equities ended lower on Monday after investors booked profits following the recent rally. Sentiment was also weighed down by a rebound in crude oil prices after fresh military exchanges between the US and Iran rekindled geopolitical concerns.

The BSE Sensex declined 372.10 points (0.48%) to close at 76,728.37, while the Nifty 50 fell 109.75 points (0.46%) to settle at 23,946.25.

Asian Markets Asian markets largely advanced on Tuesday, buoyed by a rally on Wall Street the previous night. Japan’s Nikkei 225 increased by 0.29%, and the Topix climbed by 0.17%. Conversely, South Korea’s Kospi dropped by 0.92%, and the Kosdaq fell by 0.88%. Futures for the Hong Kong Hang Seng index suggested a lower start.

US-Iran Talks Iran has refuted claims that it has any talks planned with the United States in the near future. In the meantime, the White House announced that US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Senior Adviser to President Donald Trump, are set to visit Doha on Tuesday to meet with Iranian representatives.

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What Gift Nifty live chart signals? The Gift Nifty Live Chart shows a weak start for the Indian stock market today. By 7:52 AM, the Gift Nifty was trading around the 23,980.5 level, a discount of 57.2 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close of 24,037.70.

Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said Indian equity markets are expected to trade with a cautious bias as investors closely monitor renewed geopolitical tensions ahead of the next round of US–Iran negotiations. Crude oil prices continue to hold on to their recent gains, with Brent trading in the $70–71 per barrel range following the latest military exchanges between the United States and Iran over the weekend. Investor attention is now firmly focused on the upcoming negotiations in Doha, with hopes that diplomatic progress will help ease regional tensions. However, any escalation or disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz could reignite concerns over energy supplies, inflation and global risk sentiment, making developments in the region the key market driver in the sessions ahead.

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On the domestic front, concerns persist after India's summer crop sowing trailed last year's pace due to a delayed start to the monsoon season. The slower planting progress has raised questions over agricultural output and rural demand, although the outlook will largely depend on the pace and distribution of rainfall in the coming weeks.

Gold, silver rates today The price of gold dropped more than 1% and was on track for a fourth consecutive monthly decrease. The spot price of gold decreased by 1.5% to $3,957.74 per ounce, with a monthly decline of 12.7% in sight. Gold futures for August delivery in the US decreased by 1.7% to $3,971.60. Spot silver prices decreased by 2.4%, reaching $56.89 per ounce.

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook for the Nifty 50 today, Ajit Mishra, SVP — Research at Religare Broking, said, the Nifty 50 continues to trade between its key moving averages—the 20-day and 100-day EMA—indicating a lack of clear directional bias. A decisive close above the 24,200 mark could trigger the next leg of the upmove towards the 24,450–24,600 zone. On the downside, the 23,800 level remains crucial support; a breach below this level could broaden the ongoing consolidation, with the next support placed around 23,600.

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On the outlook for the Bank Nifty today, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, believes the Bank Nifty remains comfortably positioned above its 20-, 50-, 100-, and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), highlighting the resilience of the underlying trend despite recent mild profit-booking. However, the index needs to reclaim the 58,000 psychological mark to improve near-term sentiment. From a technical perspective, the 58,200–58,300 region continues to act as the immediate resistance zone. A sustained breakout above this band would reinforce bullish momentum and could extend the recovery towards the 58,600–58,700 region.

On the downside, the 57,600–57,500 zone remains the immediate support area. Holding above this region will be crucial to preserving the broader positive structure.

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Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations today Buy Bank of Maharashtra in cash at ₹94; SL at ₹90; TGT at ₹102

Buy Sai Life Sciences in cash at ₹1,248; SL at ₹1,205; TGT at ₹1,335

Ganesh Dongre's buy or sell stocks Buy Nippon Life India Asset Management at ₹1,170; SL at ₹1,130; TGT at ₹1,210

Buy HDFC Life Insurance Company at ₹583; SL at ₹570; TGT at ₹600

Buy L&T Finance at ₹300; SL at ₹295; TGT at ₹310

Shiju Koothupalakkal's intraday stocks for today Buy JSW Energy cmp: ₹584 Target: ₹625 Stop loss: ₹572

Buy Lloyds Engineering Works cmp: ₹87.10 Target: ₹93 Stop loss: ₹85

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Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.