Stock market today: Gift Nifty hints negative start; US-Iran war, inflation, gold to crude oil prices - 7 stocks to buy

Stock market today, 11 June 2026: The Indian equity benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open on a cautious note on Thursday, tracking weak global cues amid escalating tensions between the United States and Iran and rising crude oil prices, which continue to weigh on investor sentiment.

Asian markets traded lower in early deals, while US equities closed in the red overnight, dragged down by a sharp sell-off in semiconductor stocks. The combination of geopolitical uncertainty and higher energy prices has intensified concerns about inflationary pressures and their potential impact on global economic growth.

Domestic markets ended mixed on Wednesday, with benchmark indices surrendering most of their intraday gains amid profit-booking in the latter half of the session. The Sensex edged up 64.42 points, or 0.09%, to close at 73,983.18, while the Nifty 50 slipped 27.15 points, or 0.12%, to settle at 23,214.95.

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US-Iran War The United States initiated a fresh series of strikes against Iran, while Tehran responded by declaring it would target any vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian news sources reported explosions in the southern regions of the country, close to the Strait of Hormuz, where US forces had previously attacked air defense, radar, and other installations on Tuesday.

Crude oil prices Crude oil prices surged as Iran announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz following the US's recent airstrikes against the country. Brent crude futures soared by 2.47% to reach $95.40 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose by 2.89% to $92.63 per barrel.

US Inflation US consumer inflation surged at its quickest rate in three years during May. The Consumer Price Index rose by 4.2% in the year leading up to May, marking the highest increase since April 2023. The CPI rose 3.8% year over year in April and 3.3% in March. Prices went up by 0.5% for the month following a 0.6% rise in April.

What Gift Nifty live chart signals? The Gift Nifty Live Chart shows a flat-to-negative start for the Indian stock market today. By 7:16 AM, the Gift Nifty was trading around the 23,169 level, a discount of 71.1 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close of 23,240.10.

Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth, said Indian markets are expected to open on a weak note today as rising geopolitical tensions and a sharp overnight sell-off in global equities weigh on sentiment. The risk-off mood intensified after US President Donald Trump signalled a more aggressive stance towards Iran, triggering fresh concerns over a broader conflict in the Middle East.

Wall Street witnessed a sharp overnight correction, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling nearly 950 points. The weakness was broad-based as investors moved away from risk assets amid fears that escalating geopolitical tensions could disrupt energy markets and keep inflationary pressures elevated.

Asian markets are reflecting a similar sentiment this morning. Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's KOSPI are both trading more than 2% lower as investors react to the global equity sell-off, rising oil prices and increased uncertainty surrounding the geopolitical outlook.

Gold, silver rates today Gold prices slipped to their lowest level in more than six months on Thursday as renewed US strikes on Iran pushed crude oil prices higher, raising concerns that persistent inflation could keep interest rates elevated for longer.

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $4,063.87 per ounce by 0043 GMT, after touching its weakest level since 21 November earlier in the session. Meanwhile, US gold futures for August delivery declined 1.1% to $4,086.50 per ounce.

Other precious metals also traded lower, with spot silver shedding 0.9% to $63.15 per ounce. Rising oil prices and escalating geopolitical tensions have heightened inflation worries, reducing the appeal of non-yielding assets such as gold amid expectations of a higher-for-longer interest rate environment.

India VIX today Sachin Gupta, VP – Research, Technical Research, at Choice Broking Private Limited, said that the volatility index, India VIX, rose marginally by 0.37% to close at 15.63, indicating stable but slightly elevated volatility levels.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook for the Nifty 50 today, Ajit Mishra, SVP — Research at Religare Broking, said, the Nifty 50 continues to face selling pressure on every rise despite the recent strength in the banking pack. The key hurdle remains intact around the 20-day EMA zone near 23,550.

“We believe lingering geopolitical tensions and persistent foreign fund outflows are keeping market participants cautious, and a meaningful relief rally may remain elusive in the near term. In this environment, traders should align their positions accordingly, preferring pharma, healthcare, and banking stocks on the long side, while maintaining selective short positions in weaker pockets as a hedge against overnight risk,” said Mishra.

On the outlook for the Bank Nifty today, Vatsal Bhuva, Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, believes that although the overall setup appears constructive, a cautious stance should be maintained until the index decisively surpasses the 55,500–55,600 resistance zone. Hence, the short-term outlook remains bullish, and a buy-on-dips strategy is preferred. Immediate support is placed at 54,800, aligning with the breakout zone and hourly 20 SMA, while positional support stands at 54,500. A decisive breakout above 55,600 could extend the upmove towards 56,300.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations today Buy Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) in cash at ₹163.6; SL at ₹158; TGT at ₹175

Buy Nestle India in cash at ₹1,438; SL at ₹1,388; TGT at ₹1,540

Ganesh Dongre's buy or sell stocks BUY Hindalco Industries Ltd at ₹1,040; SL at ₹1,020; TGT at ₹1,080

BUY HCL Technologies Ltd at ₹1,132; SL at ₹1,110; TGT at ₹1,165

BUY Pricol Ltd at ₹543; SL at ₹530; TGT at ₹560

Shiju Koothupalakkal's intraday stocks for today Buy Inox Green Energy Services Ltd cmp: ₹178 Target: ₹190 Stop loss: ₹174

Buy Welspun Enterprises Ltd cmp: ₹556 Target: ₹580 Stop loss: ₹544