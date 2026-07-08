Stock market today: Gift Nifty hints weak start; eight day trading stocks to buy on Wednesday, 8 July

Stock market news: The benchmark Indian equity indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open lower on Wednesday, tracking mixed Asian markets and weak overnight cues from Wall Street as escalating tensions between the US and Iran dampened global risk sentiment.

Asian markets traded mixed, while US equities closed lower overnight, pressured by a selloff in semiconductor stocks.

On Tuesday, domestic equities snapped a four-session winning streak as investors booked profits amid rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Fresh military action between the US and Iran pushed crude oil prices higher, raising concerns over inflation and India's import bill.

The Sensex declined 104.35 points, or 0.13%, to close at 78,180.72, while the Nifty 50 slipped 31.65 points, or 0.13%, to end at 24,398.70.

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US-Iran Conflict The United States launched what it described as a series of "powerful strikes" on Iran and reimposed sanctions by revoking a licence that had allowed Tehran to sell oil. The action followed Iran's reported attacks on three tankers transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

Crude Oil Prices Crude oil prices climbed after the US strikes on Iran, and the reinstatement of oil trade sanctions heightened concerns over supply disruptions. Brent crude rose 1.83% to $75.52 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 1.97% to $71.83 a barrel.

Gold Rate Today Gold prices slipped to their lowest level in nearly a week as a stronger US dollar weighed on bullion. Spot gold fell 0.1% to $4,100.32 per ounce, while US gold futures for August delivery declined 1.1% to $4,112.50 per ounce. Spot silver also eased 0.3% to $59.82 per ounce.

What Gift Nifty live chart signals? The Gift Nifty Live Chart shows a positive start for the Indian stock market today. By 7: 57 AM, the Gift Nifty was trading around the 24,234.5 level, a discount of 206 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close of 24,440.30

Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said that Indian equity markets are likely to trade with a cautious bias after fresh US strikes on Iran reignited geopolitical tensions following attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. The renewed escalation has revived concerns over regional stability and global energy supplies, which could dampen investor sentiment, trigger a risk-off move, and lead to profit booking after the recent rally.

Crude oil prices have rebounded sharply, climbing back above the $70 per barrel mark after recently slipping to a low near $67. Crude is currently trading in the $72–73 per barrel range as markets price in the possibility of renewed supply disruptions in the Middle East.

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Stock market today Speaking on the outlook for the Nifty 50 today, Ajit Mishra, Senior Vice President, Research at Religare Broking, said the Nifty 50 may witness a phase of consolidation following its recent rebound, which would be healthy as long as it holds the 24,000–24,200 support zone. On the upside, the 24,600 level is expected to act as the immediate hurdle, and a decisive breakout above this mark could pave the way for a gradual recovery towards the 25,000 level. While the broader trend remains positive, the pace of the advance is likely to remain gradual.

On the outlook for the Bank Nifty today, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, believes the Bank Nifty continues to exhibit a constructive technical structure and remains comfortably positioned above its key moving averages, indicating the broader uptrend remains intact. From a technical perspective, the 58,600–58,700 region continues to act as the immediate resistance zone. A sustained breakout above this band would reinforce bullish momentum and could pave the way for an advance towards the 59,000 psychological mark.

On the downside, the 58,000 psychological level is expected to provide immediate support. A decisive break below this zone could trigger profit booking and drag the index towards the 57,800 support level, while further weakness could expose the index to the 57,600 support zone.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations today Buy JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals in cash at ₹2,422; SL at ₹2,337; TGT at ₹2,590

Buy Indusind Bank in cash at ₹1,022; SL at ₹986; TGT at ₹1,094

Ganesh Dongre's buy or sell stocks Buy Federal Bank at ₹331; sl at ₹325; tgt at ₹340

Buy Swiggy at ₹266; sl at ₹250; tgt at ₹290

Buy RBL Bank at ₹375; sl at ₹365; tgt at ₹390

Shiju Koothupalakkal's intraday stocks for today Buy ITC Hotels cmp: ₹186.75; Target: ₹198; Stop loss: ₹182

Buy SBI Life Insurance Company cmp: ₹1,832; Target: ₹1,930; Stop loss: ₹1,795

Buy Rain Industries cmp: ₹200.90; Target: ₹215; Stop loss: ₹195

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