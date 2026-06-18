Stock market today: Gift Nifty hints weak start; US-Iran deal, Fed policy to crude oil prices - 8 stocks to buy

Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open on a muted note on Thursday, 18 June, amid mixed global cues, as optimism over a potential US-Iran peace agreement offsets concerns stemming from the US Federal Reserve's hawkish policy stance.

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Asian markets traded in positive territory, while Wall Street ended lower overnight after the Federal Reserve signalled the possibility of further interest rate hikes later this year.

Domestic equities, however, remained resilient in the previous session, extending gains for a fourth consecutive day. Investor sentiment was supported by hopes of easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and a continued decline in crude oil prices.

On Wednesday, the BSE Sensex climbed 347.14 points, or 0.45%, to close at 77,155.62, while the NSE Nifty 50 advanced 96.55 points, or 0.40%, to settle at 24,085.70.

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

US-Iran Peace Deal The United States and Iran disclosed the text of a temporary agreement that their presidents signed to conclude their conflict on Wednesday, with US President Donald Trump warning that he would restart attacks and assassinate Iranian officials if they did not fulfil their obligations, according to Reuters. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated that the agreement, which was signed electronically by both parties, has taken effect "immediately."

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US Fed Policy The United States Federal Reserve, under the leadership of new chair Kevin Warsh, decided to maintain interest rates in the 3.50%-3.75% range. The latest quarterly forecasts indicated that nine officials at the central bank anticipate at least one rate increase before the end of 2026 to address rising inflation.

What Gift Nifty live chart signals? The Gift Nifty Live Chart shows a flat-to-negative start for the Indian stock market today. By 7:47 AM, the Gift Nifty was trading around the 24,064 level, a discount of 30 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close of 24,094.

Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, a SEBI-registered online trading and wealth-tech firm, said, Indian markets are expected to trade with a cautiously positive bias, supported by encouraging developments on both the geopolitical and monetary policy fronts. Investor sentiment has strengthened after the White House confirmed that US President Donald Trump has formally signed the Peace Deal Memorandum, a significant step forward in the broader US–Iran peace process. The agreement is expected to facilitate the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, easing geopolitical risks, reducing energy market uncertainty, and improving global risk appetite.

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Crude oil prices remain subdued, with Brent crude holding in the $74–76 per barrel range. The sustained decline in energy prices continues to provide meaningful relief to India's inflation outlook, import bill and broader macroeconomic environment.

On the global policy front, the US Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged at 3.50%–3.75% for a fourth consecutive meeting, in line with market expectations. The absence of any policy surprise has helped support investor confidence, while signs of moderation in foreign portfolio outflows and data showing foreign investors turning marginal net buyers in the previous session could provide an additional boost to sentiment. Continued support from domestic institutional investors is also expected to remain an important stabilising force for the market.

Also Read | Gift Nifty to US Fed policy: 10 key things that changed for market overnight

Crude Oil Prices Crude oil prices decreased following the signing of an interim agreement between the US and Iran, which would bring an end to the conflict in Iran, reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and lift US sanctions on Iranian oil. Brent crude futures dropped by 1.12% to reach $78.66 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate fell by 1.28% to $75.81 per barrel.

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Gold, silver rates today Gold gained over 1%, recovering from losses experienced in the prior session, as oil prices decreased following the US-Iran peace agreement. The spot price of gold increased by 1.5% to reach $4,322.41 per ounce after a 1.7% drop on Wednesday. Meanwhile, US gold futures for August delivery declined 0.9%, settling at $4,343.10. Additionally, the spot price of silver climbed 2.2% to $69.51 per ounce, after a 3% decrease in the previous session.

India VIX today Sachin Gupta, VP – Research, Technical Research, at Choice Broking Private Limited, said the volatility index, India VIX, declined by 1.30% to close at 13.19, indicating easing volatility and improved confidence among market participants.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook for the Nifty 50 today, Ajit Mishra, SVP — Research at Religare Broking, said, the Nifty 50 has reclaimed the psychological 24,000 mark, reinforcing the ongoing recovery, and is now approaching the 100-day EMA near the 24,150 level. A sustained move above this zone could pave the way for an extension towards the 24,500 mark in the near term.

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On the downside, the 23,800–23,900 region is expected to provide immediate support in the event of any profit-taking, followed by the 23,650 level as the next key support. As participation broadens across sectors, we continue to favour a stock-specific approach, focusing on relative outperformers while maintaining disciplined risk management and booking profits on rallies due to anticipated event-specific volatility

On the outlook for the Bank Nifty today, Vatsal Bhuva, Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, believes that the Bank Nifty ended the session with a small candlestick on the daily chart, indicating a phase of consolidation after the strong rally in recent sessions. Despite the short-term pause in momentum, the broader technical structure remains positive as the index continues to sustain above its 200-day moving average, reflecting underlying strength. Momentum indicators also support the bullish outlook, with the RSI holding above 60. Positional support is placed at 57,000 and 56,500 levels, while resistance is seen near 57,800. Overall, the prevailing trend remains constructive, and a buy-on-dips approach is warranted.

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Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations today Buy Kirloskar Oil Engines in cash at ₹1,988; SL at ₹1,888; TGT at ₹2,150



Buy V-Mart Retail in cash at ₹764; SL at ₹723; TGT at ₹825

Ganesh Dongre's buy or sell stocks BUY Vishal Mega Mart at ₹119; SL at ₹116; TGT at ₹125

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BUY Aurobindo Pharma at ₹1,423; SL at ₹1,400; TGT at ₹1,460

BUY State Bank of India at ₹1,025; SL at ₹1,010; TGT at ₹1,055

Shiju Koothupalakkal's intraday stocks for today

Buy TD Power Systems cmp: ₹1,230 Target: ₹1,300 Stop loss: ₹1,200

Buy BHEL cmp: ₹392 Target: ₹415 Stop loss: ₹384

Buy Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders cmp: ₹2,552 Target: ₹2,700 Stop loss: ₹2,490

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.