Stock market today: Gift Nifty hints weak start; US-Iran war, tech stocks selloff to crude oil prices - 8 stocks to buy

Stock market today, 10 June 2026: The Indian equity benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open lower on Wednesday amid weak global cues, as escalating tensions between the United States and Iran dampened investor risk appetite.

Asian markets traded lower in early deals, while US equities ended mostly in the red overnight after hopes of a ceasefire in the Middle East faded, prompting investors to adopt a cautious stance.

The expected weakness comes a day after Indian markets snapped a two-session losing streak. On Tuesday, benchmark indices ended higher as a temporary pause in hostilities between the US and Iran improved global sentiment and supported buying interest.

The Sensex rose 394.50 points, or 0.54%, to close at 73,918.76, while the Nifty 50 gained 119.10 points, or 0.52%, to settle at 23,242.10. However, renewed geopolitical concerns are likely to keep market participants on edge and influence near-term trading sentiment.

US-Iran War Investor sentiment remained cautious after the United States launched strikes against Iran on Tuesday. The move followed President Donald Trump's claim that Tehran had shot down a US Apache helicopter in the Strait of Hormuz, further diminishing prospects for a potential peace agreement and adding strain to an already fragile ceasefire.

Meanwhile, financial markets are closely monitoring a series of key US inflation reports scheduled for this week. The focus is on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for May, due later on Wednesday, followed by the Producer Price Index (PPI) report on Thursday. The readings are expected to provide fresh clues on inflation trends and to help shape expectations for the Federal Reserve's future monetary policy path.

Crude oil prices Oil prices rose around 1% in early trading, recovering from a seven-week low set the previous session after fresh US attacks. Brent crude futures gained 0.9% to $92.29 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude advanced 0.8% to $88.97 per barrel.

Despite renewed tensions with Iran, crude prices have remained near $ 90 per barrel, suggesting markets are not yet factoring in a prolonged disruption to global oil supplies. Analysts noted that this leaves scope for a sharper upward repricing if the conflict intensifies, particularly through damage to energy infrastructure, disruptions to key shipping routes, or deeper US involvement in the region.

Tech Stocks US stock markets ended mixed on Tuesday as escalating tensions between the United States and Iran weighed on investor sentiment and raised concerns over the prospects of a ceasefire in the Middle East.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 86.10 points, or 0.17%, to close at 50,872.11. However, broader market indices came under pressure, with the S&P 500 falling 19.08 points, or 0.26%, to 7,386.65, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 250.84 points, or 0.97%, to 25,678.82.

Technology stocks led the decline, reflecting a broader risk-off sentiment. Shares of NVIDIA slipped 0.22%, while Advanced Micro Devices fell 3.02%. Intel declined 2.13%, and Microsoft lost 2.02%.

Among the major laggards, Apple dropped 3.64%, while Tesla fell 3.00%, contributing to the weakness in the Nasdaq.

What Gift Nifty live chart signals? The Gift Nifty Live Chart shows a flat-to-negative start for the Indian stock market today. By 7:15 AM, the Gift Nifty was trading around the 23,285.5 level, a discount of 46 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close of 23,331.10.

Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth, said that Indian markets are likely to open on a cautious to slightly negative note today, with GIFT Nifty hovering around the 23,190 zone, reflecting weak global sentiment and continued uncertainty around interest rates and geopolitics.

Global markets remain under pressure after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed lower overnight. The recent rebound in semiconductor stocks quickly lost momentum, while investors turned defensive ahead of the crucial US inflation data release. A higher-than-expected inflation print could reinforce expectations of a prolonged higher-rate environment, which remains a key concern for global equity markets.

Asian markets are also trading weakly, with Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's KOSPI declining sharply. The selling is largely driven by continued weakness in technology and semiconductor stocks, coupled with renewed geopolitical concerns following fresh military developments in the Middle East. South Korea is witnessing deeper cuts as its market remains heavily exposed to global chip demand and AI-related stocks.

Gold, silver rates today Gold prices declined more than 1% on Wednesday as rising crude oil prices, driven by renewed tensions between the United States and Iran, heightened concerns over inflation and the possibility of further interest rate increases.

Spot gold fell 1.4% to $4,203.20 per ounce by 0050 GMT, after touching its lowest level since 23 March in the previous session. Meanwhile, US gold futures for August delivery were down 1.4% at $4,227 per ounce.

Other precious metals also came under pressure, with spot silver declining 1.4% to $64.48 per ounce. Investors remained cautious as escalating geopolitical tensions boosted oil prices, raising fears that higher energy costs could fuel inflation and influence the monetary policy outlook.

India VIX today Sachin Gupta, VP – Research, Technical Research, at Choice Broking Private Ltd, said the volatility index, India VIX, declined by 8.53% to close at 15.58, indicating easing volatility and improving confidence among market participants.

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Stock market today Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Ajit Mishra, SVP — Research at Religare Broking, said, the bulls are attempting to defend the lower band of the declining channel near the 23,000 level in the Nifty 50; however, mixed trends among heavyweight stocks continue to keep market participants uncertain about the next directional move.

“We therefore maintain a cautious stance on the index and recommend focusing on stock-specific trading opportunities until a clearer direction emerges. Alongside pharma and healthcare, the banking sector—particularly PSU banks—also appears promising for short-term trades, and positioning should align accordingly,” added Mishra.

On the outlook for the Bank Nifty today, Vatsal Bhuva, Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, believes that Bank Nifty has broken out of a contracting wedge pattern on the hourly chart and has successfully reclaimed its 20-day and 50-day SMAs on the daily timeframe, indicating an improvement in the price structure. Supporting the bullish setup, RSI has entered a bullish crossover and is sustaining above the 50 mark, reflecting strengthening momentum.

“The breakout, coupled with improving momentum indicators, suggests a positive bias from current levels. Support is placed at 54,500, followed by 54,300, while resistance is seen at 55,500, which coincides with the recent swing high. A decisive move above 55,500 could extend the rally towards the 56,200 zone,” said Bhuva.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations today Buy Fortis Healthcare in cash at ₹990; SL at ₹950; TGT at ₹1,080

Buy Minda Corporation in cash at ₹647; SL at ₹620; TGT at ₹700

Ganesh Dongre's buy or sell stocks BUY Astral at ₹1,526; SL at ₹1,500; TGT at ₹1,575

BUY Mphasis at ₹2,340; SL at ₹2,300; TGT at ₹2,400

BUY Glenmark Pharma at ₹2,209; SL at ₹1,975; TGT at ₹2,255

Shiju Koothupalakkal's intraday stocks for today Buy BHEL cmp: ₹396; Target: ₹415; Stop loss: ₹388

Buy Syrma SGS Technology Ltd cmp: ₹1,256; Target: ₹1,310; Stop loss: ₹1,230

Buy State Bank of India cmp: ₹1,002; Target: ₹1,040; Stop loss: ₹980

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