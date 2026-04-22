Stock market today: Gift Nifty hints gap-down start; US-Iran, India VIX to gold, silver rates — 8 stocks to buy or sell

Stock market today, 22 April 2026: The key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market extended the positive bias for the second straight session and finished higher on Tuesday. The Nifty 50 index gained 211 points and closed at 24,576. The BSE Sensex finished 753 points higher at 79,273. The Bank Nifty index shot up 789 points and ended at 57,371.

Among sectors, almost all major sectoral indices traded in positive territory, with Reality and FMCG indices gaining the most, rallying over 2%. Technically, on daily charts, the index has formed a bullish candle, and on intraday charts, it is holding an uptrend continuation formation, which is largely positive.

What Gift Nifty signals? The Gift Nifty index is trading red during the early morning session on Wednesday. The index opened lower at 24,433 and touched an intraday low of 24,392 within a few minutes of the Opening Bell. However, the index witnessed some value buying at lower levels. By 7:45 AM, the index was oscillating around 24,455, about 0.50% below yesterday's close.

Expecting a gap-down opening for the Indian stock market today, Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth, said, “The Indian markets are expected to open on a negative note, with Gift Nifty indicating a subdued start around the 24,460 zone. While the index remains near recent highs, the underlying sentiment has turned fragile, largely influenced by escalating geopolitical uncertainty and mixed global cues.”

US-Iran latest news The US President Donald Trump on Tuesday extended the US ceasefire with Iran to allow more time for peace talks.

Trump indefinitely pushed back the end of the two-week truce, crediting a request from mediator Pakistan. He said he is giving them time as Iran's "fractured" leadership time to form a proposal. However, Trump made it clear that the US naval blockade of Iran’s ports—a major issue for Tehran—would stay in place.

Trump wrote on social media, "I have...directed our Military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the Ceasefire until such time as their (Iran's) proposal is submitted."

The UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, welcomed this US administration's move.

Cride oil today Crude oil remains a key variable in this environment. Elevated prices, driven by persistent geopolitical tensions, are a concern for an import-dependent economy like India. Higher crude levels not only pressure inflation expectations but also weigh on currency stability and corporate margins, particularly across consumption and manufacturing-linked sectors.

Gold, silver rates today Gold and silver prices rebounded on Wednesday, April 22, breaking a two-day losing streak by rising up to 1.8%, after Donald Trump extended the ceasefire with Iran, even as hopes for a fresh round of peace talks collapsed.

COMEX gold rate today surged nearly 1% to $4,768 per ounce, after falling more than 2% in the previous session. Meanwhile, the COMEX silver rate today retreated 1.8% to $77.80 per ounce during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday.

Gold has fallen by more than 10% since the start of the US–Iran war, though it has traded within a relatively narrow range in recent weeks. In contrast, silver has declined more sharply, dropping nearly 17% over the same period.

India VIX today Volatility trends are likely to reflect this cautious backdrop. India VIX, which closed at 17.53 in the previous session, is expected to edge higher amid rising uncertainty. A rise in volatility could lead to sharper intraday swings and keep option premiums elevated, making the trading environment more reactive and less predictable in the near term.

Stocks to watch today On the domestic front, earnings will remain a key source of stock-specific action. Market participants will closely track developments around Trent Ltd, where expectations of a potential bonus issue alongside Q4 results could drive continued interest in the retail segment. Axis Bank will also be in focus following a strong business update, with detailed results awaited to provide further clarity on asset quality and the growth outlook. HCLTech has reported a modest rise in net profit, though the slight miss on estimates may keep the stock reactive. In addition, earnings announcements from SBI Life, Tech Mahindra, Havells, and Union Bank of India are likely to influence sectoral trends through the session.

FII-DII data Institutional flow dynamics present a mixed but supportive backdrop. Domestic institutional investors continued to provide strong support in Tuesday’s session, with net inflows of ₹2,221 crore, effectively absorbing selling pressure from foreign institutional investors, who remained net sellers with outflows of ₹1,918 crore in the cash segment. However, derivatives positioning suggests a more nuanced view. Foreign investors appear to maintain a bullish bias in index futures and options, even as hedging activity remains elevated, suggesting volatility expectations are higher.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 and Sensex today, Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research at Kotak Securities, said, “We are of the view that the short-term market texture is bullish, but due to temporary overbought conditions, some profit booking may occur at higher levels. For day traders, 24,500/79,000 would act as immediate support zones. Above these levels, the market could continue its positive move towards 25,750–25,800 / 79,800–80,000. Conversely, below 24,500/79,000, we could see a quick intraday correction. Below these levels, the market could retest the levels of 24,350–24,300 / 78,700–78,500.”

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Vatsal Bhuva, Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said the index has closed above its swing high and reclaimed the 38.2% retracement level, indicating an improving price structure. It is sustaining above the 20-day SMA and has also reclaimed the 50-day SMA on the daily chart, reflecting strengthening trend support. RSI has entered a bullish crossover, suggesting positive momentum.

“The overall setup remains constructive, with further upside recovery likely, and the index may test its 200 DMA near 58,200 levels. On the downside, 56,500 will act as key support, while 57,800/58,200 remains a crucial resistance zone,” said Vatsal Bhuva of LKP Securities.

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts — Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking, Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Anand Rathi, and Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, recommended these eight buy-or-sell stocks for intraday trading: Fortis Healthcare, SBI, Bank of India, KFin Technologies, Indus Towers, Bombay Dyeing, Dabur India, and Honasa Consumer.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations today 1] Fortis Healthcare: Buy at ₹916.60, Target ₹990, Stop Loss ₹875; and

2] SBI: Buy at ₹1111.85, Target ₹1200, Stop Loss ₹1065.

Ganesh Dongre's buy or sell stocks 3] Bank of India: Buy at ₹150, Target ₹157, Stop Loss ₹145;

4] KFin Technologies: Buy at ₹996, Target ₹1030, Stop Loss ₹980; and

5] Indus Towers: Buy at ₹415, Target ₹430, Stop Loss ₹408.

Shiju Koothupalakkal's intraday stocks for today 6] Bombay Dyeing: Buy at ₹113.70, Target ₹122, Stop Loss ₹110;

7] Dabur India: Buy at ₹452, Target ₹477, Stop Loss ₹440; and

8] Honasa Consumer: Buy at ₹351.60, Target ₹370, Stop Loss ₹343.