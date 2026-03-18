Stock market today: US Fed rate cut, Gift Nifty, US-Iran war, India VIX to gold, silver rates — 8 stocks to buy or sell

Stock market today: The key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market extended their uptrend for the second straight session on Tuesday. The Nifty 50 index finished 172 points higher at 23,581. The BSE Sensex shot up 567 points and regained the psychological 76,000 level on a closing basis. The Bank Nifty index gained 462 points and closed at 54,876.

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Among sectors, Metal, Auto, and Capital Market indices rallied by over 2%, whereas, despite strong market momentum, profit booking in IT stocks led the IT index to shed nearly 1%.

What Gift Nifty live chart, Asian markets signal? The Gift Nifty live is trading in the green zone. The Gift Nifty futures is trading around 23,640, marginally higher from the Indian Gift Nifty futures close of 23,613 on Tuesday. The Japanese Nikkei and South Korean KOSPI is also signaling some marginal positive opening for the Indian stock market today.

Decoding the Asian market cues and the Gift Nifty live chart, Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth, said, “The Indian equities are expected to open on a flat note, with early signals from Gift Nifty around 23,640 indicating a lack of strong directional momentum. The muted start reflects a balance between supportive global cues and persistent macro uncertainties.”

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US Fed meeting outcome in focus Gains in South Korea’s KOSPI and a steady performance in Japan’s Nikkei are lending support as Indian markets head into the open, while investors remain focused on Japan’s trade data and the US Federal Reserve’s policy outcome. While the Fed is widely expected to keep rates unchanged, the lack of clarity on the trajectory of future rate cuts continues to cap global risk appetite.

Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert said that market is expecting no change in the US Fed interest rates. However, the investors would wait for a final US Fed meeting outcome and the guidance for the US Fed rate cut in 2026.

Gold, silver rates today The COMEX gold rates are marginally lower but sustaining above $5,000/oz, whereas the COMEX silver rate has shed more than 0.50% and has slipped below $80/oz in the early morning deals in the Asian markets.

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Anuj Gupta believes the COMEX gold rate today is in a small $4,980 to 5,020 per ounce range, whereas the broader range is $4,950 to $5,050 per ounce. Likewise, the COMEX silver rate today is in a small $78 to $85 per ounce range, whereas the broader range is $70 to $90 per ounce.

“The MCX gold rate today is in ₹1,52,000 to ₹1,58,000 per 10 gm range, while the MCX silver rate today is in ₹2,50,000 to ₹2,65,000 per kg,” Anuj Gupta said.

Crude oil price today The WTI Crude Oil price has trading in the red zone during the early morning session of the Asian markets. By 7:20 AM, the COMEX crude oil is around $94.30 per barrel, around 1.25% below the previous day's close.

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“For India, sustained strength in oil remains a critical concern, given its implications for inflation, currency stability and corporate margins,” said Hariprasad of the Livelong Wealth.

USD vs INR The Indian Rupee declined 12 paise to settle at an all-time low of 92.40 against the US dollar on Tuesday, pressured by rising crude oil prices and sustained outflow of foreign funds amid the West Asia crisis.

A positive trend in domestic equity markets also helped the domestic currency at the lower level, even as investors remained watchful of the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision, forex traders said.

Speaking on the outlook for the Indian National Rupee (INR0 against the US Dollar (USD), Jateen Trivedi, VP Research — Commodity & Currency at LKP Securities, said the Indian Rupee traded weak by 0.08% at 92.38, pressured by a firm dollar index hovering near 100, along with elevated crude oil prices close to $100, which continue to strain India’s import bill. The combination of strong dollar demand and rising energy costs is keeping the rupee under pressure.

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"The overall bias remains weak as long as crude sustains at higher levels. Market focus now shifts to the US Fed policy decision due tomorrow late evening, which is expected to act as a key trigger for the next directional move in the dollar, and consequently, the rupee," said Jateen Trivedi.

FII-DII data Despite an extended rally on Dalal Street, FIIs remained net sellers by offloading the Indian stocks worth ₹4,741 crore in the cash segment. In the index futures segment, FIIs bought shares worth ₹1,247 crore, and in the index option segment, FIIs sold out scrips worth ₹5,652 crore.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook for the Nifty 50 and Sensex today, Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research at Kotak Securities, said the indices are comfortably trading above the 23,300/75,300 support zone. A bullish candle on the daily charts and an uptrend continuation formation on the intraday charts indicate that a pullback is likely to continue in the near future.

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“For day traders, 23,350 and 23,300/75500-75300 would act as crucial support zones. Above these levels, the pullback could continue till 23,800/76500. Further upside may also persist, potentially lifting the index to 23,950/77000. On the flip side, below 23,300/75300, sentiment could change. If the index drops below this level, traders may prefer to exit their long positions,” the Kotak Securities expert said.

On the outlook for the Bank Nifty today, Vatsal Bhuva, Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said that after taking support near 53,250, the index recovered following the sharp decline seen in recent sessions from its highs. On the hourly chart, RSI has moved into a bullish crossover, indicating improving momentum. The index may extend its recovery towards the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level and its 10-day moving average zone around 56,200. However, a sustained bullish stance should only be considered once the index reclaims this average.

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“For now, the move is likely a recovery, not a reversal, warranting a cautious approach. Immediate resistance is at 55,200, while support lies near 53,900–54,000,” said Vatsal Bhuva of LKP Securities.

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Anand Rathi, and Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, recommended these six buy-or-sell stocks for intraday trading: Vardhman Textiles, Chambal Fertilisers, Asian Paints, Power Grid Corporation, Aurobindo Pharma, TD Power Systems, BSE, and Netweb Technologies.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations today 1] Vardhman Textiles: Buy at ₹554, Target ₹592, Stop Loss ₹535; and

2] Chambal Fertilisers: Buy at ₹429, Target ₹460, Stop Loss ₹414.

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Ganesh Do ngre's buy or sell stocks 3] Asian Paints: Buy at ₹2328, Target ₹2380, Stop Loss ₹2280;

4] Power Grid Corporation: Buy at ₹298, Target ₹312, Stop Loss ₹293; and

5] Aurobindo Pharma: Buy at ₹1285, Target ₹1330, Stop Loss ₹1260.

Shiju Koothupalakkal's intraday stocks for today 6] TD Power Systems: Buy at ₹817, Target ₹855, Stop Loss ₹800;

7] BSE: Buy at ₹2973, Target ₹3120, Stop Loss ₹2915; and

8] Netweb Technologies: Buy at ₹3304, Target ₹3450, Stop Loss ₹3240.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).