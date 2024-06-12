Stock market today: Global markets jump with latest US data showing inflation appears to easing
Futures for major U.S. indexes, which were each up a modest 0.1% before the report was released, shot up after the report was made public. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 each climbed 0.7% less than an hour before markets opened.
Stocks on Wall Street turned sharply higher early Wednesday after the government reported that inflation pressures eased in May, data that investors hope could move the Federal Reserve closer to cutting its benchmark interest rate from a 23-year peak.
