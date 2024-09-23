{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

F&O ban list: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in eleven stocks on Monday, September 23, in the futures and options (F&O) segment as they exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market. The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

F&O ban list today Aarti Industries, Biocon, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, GNFC, Granules India, LIC Housing Finance, National Aluminium, Oracle Financial Services Software, PNB, RBL Bank, and SAIL are the elevenstocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on September23.

The NSE said the derivative contracts in these securities crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," the NSE statement said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

On September 20, benchmark Sensex closed above the historic 84,000-mark for first time while Nifty settled at a new record high, powered by a rally in frontline bank stocks along with upbeat trends in the US and Asian markets. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,359.51 points or 1.63 per cent to settle at an all-time high of 84,544.31. During the day, it soared 1,509.66 points or 1.81 per cent to hit the momentous intra-day peak of 84,694.46.

The NSE Nifty surged 375.15 points or 1.48 per cent to close at a record 25,790.95. During the day, the gauge zoomed 433.45 points or 1.70 per cent to reach an all-time intra-day peak of 25,849.25.

The BSE small-cap gauge jumped 1.37 per cent and the mid-cap index climbed 1.16 per cent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}