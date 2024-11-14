Stock market today: GNFC, Granules among five stocks in F&O ban list on November 14

  • Aarti Industries, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, GNFC, Granules India, and Hindustan Copper are the five stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on November 14.

Livemint
Updated14 Nov 2024, 05:35 AM IST
No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.
No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

F&O ban list:The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in five stocks on Thursday, November 14, in the futures and options (F&O) segment as they exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market. The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

Also Read | Stocks to Buy: HAL, Coal India, Indigo among 14 buy-on-dips ideas by Jefferies

F&O ban list today

Aarti Industries, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, GNFC, Granules India, and Hindustan Copper are the five stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on November 14.

The NSE said the derivative contracts in these securities crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” the NSE statement said.

Also Read | Sagar Doshi of Nuvama recommends these three stocks to buy today

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

On November 13, benchmark Sensex plunged 984 points to close at a more than four-month low following heavy selling in banking, auto and capital goods shares amid retail inflation soaring to a 14-month high in October and unabated foreign fund outflows.

The BSE Sensex slid to 77,690.95, down by 984.23 points or 1.25 per cent, marking its second straight day of losses. During the day, it slumped 1,141.88 points or 1.45 per cent to 77,533.30.

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

Registering its fifth day of decline, the NSE Nifty tumbled 324.40 points or 1.36 per cent to 23,559.05, a level not seen since June 24, 2024.

Mid and small-cap stocks were the worst hit, while the financials and auto sectors also showed significant weakness. The BSE small-cap gauge tanked 3.08 per cent, and mid-cap slumped 2.56 per cent.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:14 Nov 2024, 05:35 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsStock market today: GNFC, Granules among five stocks in F&O ban list on November 14

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

139.25
03:59 PM | 13 NOV 2024
-4.9 (-3.4%)

Bharat Electronics share price

281.45
03:50 PM | 13 NOV 2024
-8.8 (-3.03%)

Tata Power share price

399.05
03:59 PM | 13 NOV 2024
-15.2 (-3.67%)

Tata Motors share price

786.40
03:59 PM | 13 NOV 2024
1.45 (0.18%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
More from 52 Week High

Suzlon Energy share price

54.08
03:59 PM | 13 NOV 2024
-5.31 (-8.94%)

Rattanindia Enterprises share price

62.59
03:58 PM | 13 NOV 2024
-5.36 (-7.89%)

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals share price

545.95
03:44 PM | 13 NOV 2024
-43.85 (-7.43%)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

898.15
03:58 PM | 13 NOV 2024
-70.5 (-7.28%)
More from Top Losers

KNR Constructions share price

307.80
03:58 PM | 13 NOV 2024
23.65 (8.32%)

Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

1,259.00
03:29 PM | 13 NOV 2024
55.25 (4.59%)

Piramal Pharma share price

259.70
03:52 PM | 13 NOV 2024
9.15 (3.65%)

Medplus Health Services share price

699.50
03:29 PM | 13 NOV 2024
23.85 (3.53%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    76,865.000.00
    Chennai
    76,871.000.00
    Delhi
    77,023.000.00
    Kolkata
    76,875.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    103.02/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.90/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.