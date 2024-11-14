Stock market today: GNFC, Granules among five stocks in F&O ban list on November 14

F&O ban list:The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in five stocks on Thursday, November 14, in the futures and options (F&O) segment as they exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market. The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

F&O ban list today Aarti Industries, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, GNFC, Granules India, and Hindustan Copper are the five stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on November 14.

The NSE said the derivative contracts in these securities crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” the NSE statement said.

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

On November 13, benchmark Sensex plunged 984 points to close at a more than four-month low following heavy selling in banking, auto and capital goods shares amid retail inflation soaring to a 14-month high in October and unabated foreign fund outflows.

The BSE Sensex slid to 77,690.95, down by 984.23 points or 1.25 per cent, marking its second straight day of losses. During the day, it slumped 1,141.88 points or 1.45 per cent to 77,533.30.

Registering its fifth day of decline, the NSE Nifty tumbled 324.40 points or 1.36 per cent to 23,559.05, a level not seen since June 24, 2024.