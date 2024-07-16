Stock market today: GNFC, India Cements, Indus Towers among 8 stocks in F&O ban list on July 16

Aditya Birla Fashion, Chambal Fertilisers, GMR Infra, GNFC, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, Indus Towers, and RBL Bank are the eight stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list for July 16

First Published16 Jul 2024, 06:34 AM IST
F&O ban list:The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in eight stocks on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in the futures and options (F&O) segment as they exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

F&O ban list today

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, GMR Infra, GNFC, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, Indus Towers, and RBL Bank are the eight stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list for July 16.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) said the derivative contracts in these securities crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," the NSE statement said.

 

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

On July 15, benchmark Sensex and Nifty closed at new record high levels following buying in PSU bank shares and fresh foreign fund inflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose by 145.52 points or 0.18 per cent to settle at a new record high of 80,664.86. During the day, it advanced 343.2 points or 0.42 per cent to hit a high of 80,862.54.

 

The NSE Nifty rallied 84.55 points or 0.35 per cent to settle at an all-time closing high of 24,586.70. During the day, it surged 132.9 points or 0.54 per cent to hit a new record peak of 24,635.05.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge jumped 0.95 per cent and smallcap index climbed 0.21 per cent.

