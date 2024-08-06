Stock market today: Granules, GNFC, IndiaMart among 9 stocks in F&O ban list on Tuesday — August 6

  • Aditya Birla Capital, Birlasoft, Chambal Fertilisers, GNFC, Granules India, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, IndiaMart, and RBL Bank are the nine stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list for August 6

Published6 Aug 2024, 06:10 AM IST
F&O ban list: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in nine stocks on Monday, August6, in the futures and options (F&O) segment as they exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market. The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

F&O ban list today

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd, Birlasoft Ltd, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd, GNFC, Granules India, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, IndiaMart, and RBL Bank are the nine stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list for August 6.

The NSE said the derivative contracts in these securities crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” the NSE statement said.

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

On August 5, stock markets crashed nearly 3 per cent due to across-the-board selling in banking, IT, metal and oil & gas shares following a global equity rout, wiping out more than 15 lakh crore of investor money in a single day.

The 30-share BSE Sensex plummeted 2,222.55 points or 2.74 per cent to settle at over a month's low of 78,759.40, marking its worst single-day retreat since June 4, 2024. During the day, the index tanked 2,686.09 points or 3.31 per cent to 78,295.86.

The NSE Nifty slumped 662.10 points or 2.68 per cent to settle at more than a month's low of 24,055.60. During the day, it tumbled 824 points or 3.33 per cent to 23,893.70. Nifty also saw its worst single-day fall since June 4, 2024, when markets crashed more than 5 per cent due to general election results.

Investors lost more than 15 lakh crore in the market crash as the total valuation of BSE-listed companies dropped to 441.84 lakh crore on Monday.

First Published:6 Aug 2024, 06:10 AM IST
