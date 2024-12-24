Bandhan Bank, Granules India, Hindustan Copper, Manappuram Finance, and RBL Bank are the five stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on December 24.

F&O ban list: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in five stocks on Tuesday, December 24, in the futures and options (F&O) segment, as they exceeded 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

The National Stock Exchange said the derivative contracts in these securities crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

"All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," the NSE statement said.

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

On December 23, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded sharply after five days of steep decline amid value buying at lower levels and a supportive trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 498.58 points or 0.64 per cent to settle at 78,540.17. During the day, it soared 876.53 points or 1.12 per cent to 78,918.12.

The NSE Nifty surged 165.95 points or 0.70 per cent to 23,753.45.

From the 30 blue-chip stocks, ITC, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank, Titan, State Bank of India and ICICI Bank were the biggest gainers.

The BSE midcap gauge climbed 0.10 per cent, while smallcap index declined 0.60 per cent.

Among sectoral indices, realty jumped 1.39 per cent, bankex (1 per cent), metal (0.84 per cent), oil & gas (0.83 per cent), FMCG (0.75 per cent), energy (0.67 per cent) and services (0.64 per cent).