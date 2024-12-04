F&O ban list:The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in three stocks on Wednesday, December 4, in the futures and options (F&O) segment as they exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market. The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

F&O ban list today Granules India, Manappuram Finance, and RBL Bank are the three stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on December 4.

The National Stock Exchange said the derivative contracts in these securities crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” the NSE statement said.

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

On December 3, benchmark Sensex jumped 597 points on buying in blue-chip stocks like HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and firm trends in global markets.

The 30-share index jumped 597.67 points or 0.74 per cent to settle at 80,845.75. During the day, it surged 701.02 points or 0.87 per cent to 80,949.10.

The broader NSE Nifty rose by 181.10 points or 0.75 per cent to close 24,457.15.

From the 30-share Sensex pack, Adani Ports surged nearly 6 per cent. The other big gainers were NTPC, Axis Bank, State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro, UltraTech Cement, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank, and Reliance Industries.

Bharti Airtel, ITC, Sun Pharma, Asian Paints and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the laggards.

Banking stocks gained the most ahead of the RBI Monetary Policy Committee meeting, while metal stocks benefited from increased import duties and favourable manufacturing data from China.