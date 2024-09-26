Stock market today: Granules, Vodafone Idea among five stocks in F&O ban list on Sept 26

  • Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Granules India, Hindustan Copper, Vodafone Idea, and IEX are the five stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on September 26

Updated26 Sep 2024, 06:16 AM IST
NSE had an agreement with SGX that authorized the latter to allow trading in derivatives such as index options and index futures benchmarked to Nifty 50, Nifty Bank, Nifty IT, Nifty CPSE and Nifty Midcap 50 indices.aniruddha chowdhury/mint
F&O ban list: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in five stocks on Thursday, September 26, in the futures and options (F&O) segment as they exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market. The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

F&O ban list today

The NSE said the derivative contracts in these securities crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” the NSE statement said.

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

On September 25, benchmark Sensex closed above the 85,000 level for the first time while Nifty scaled the 26,000 peak at close as fag-end buying in banking and power shares helped stock markets recoup early losses.

After a see-saw trade during the day, the 30-share BSE Sensex rose by 255.83 points or 0.30 per cent to settle at an all-time high of 85,169.87. During the day, it surged 333.38 points or 0.39 per cent to hit a record intra-day peak of 85,247.42. As many as 20 Sensex shares closed in green while 10 in red.

The broader Nifty climbed 63.75 points or 0.25 per cent to close above the 26,000 level for the first time. The 50-issue index closed at a record high of 26,004.15 after scaling a new intra-day peak of 26,032.80.

The BSE midcap gauge declined 0.53 per cent and smallcap index dipped 0.35 per cent.

 

First Published:26 Sep 2024, 06:16 AM IST
