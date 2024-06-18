GRM Overseas share price jumps 10% after announcement of fundraise
GRM Overseas share price today opened upside at ₹179.90 and touched an intraday high of ₹189.90 on NSE
Stock market today: GRM Overseas share price witnessed a substantial upside during Tuesday's deals. GRM Overseas share price today opened with an upside gap at ₹179.90 per share and touched an intraday high of ₹189.90 per share on NSE, recording more than a 10 percent rise against Monday's close price of ₹171.46 per share. The small-cap agri company's board has declared it will fundraise by issuing fresh shares preferentially.
