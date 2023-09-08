HAL, Zen Tech to BEL: FIIs raised stake in these five defense stocks in Q1FY242 min read 08 Sep 2023, 11:01 AM IST
In HAL, FIIs raise their stake from 8.58% to 11.02% during April to June quarter
Stock market: Defense stocks have been in focus for the few years, especially after the outbreak of Russia-Ukraine war. Both domestic institutional investors (DIIs) and foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have been buying stake in defense stocks. But, during April to June 2023 quarter, FIIs have bough heavily in good number of defense stocks in first quarter of the current financial year.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started