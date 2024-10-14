Stock market today: A total of 249 stocks, such as HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Persistent Systems and Divi's Labs, achieved fresh one-year highs during intraday trading on the BSE.

Coforge, Dixon Technologies, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Ipca Laboratories, Mankind Pharma, Oberoi Realty, Page Industries, National Aluminium Company and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals were also among the stocks that hit their 52-week highs in intraday trade.

Indian stock market benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, ended with decent gains on Monday. The Sensex closed 592 points, or 0.73 per cent, higher at 81,973.05, while the Nifty 50 settled at 25,127.95, up 164 points, or 0.66 per cent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The mid and smallcap segments also ended with gains but underperformed the benchmarks. The BSE Midcap index rose 0.28 per cent, while the Smallcap index inched up by 0.06 per cent.

The overall market capitalisation of the BSE-listed stocks rose to nearly ₹463.6 lakh crore from ₹462.3 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors' wealth rise by about ₹1.3 lakh crore in a single session.

Shares of Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Larsen and Toubro, ITC and IndusInd Bank ended as the top gainers in the Sensex index. On the flip side, shares of Maruti Suzuki, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank and UltraTech Cement ended as the top losers in the index. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"A sharp fall in crude oil prices provided a major impetus to the markets, as markets ended in positive territory led by gains in banking, IT and realty stocks. The recovery may not fuel strong bullish sentiment, as FIIs deserting Indian markets this month coupled with lingering West Asia conflict has created a lot of uncertainty among the investors," said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities.(More to come)

