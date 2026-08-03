Healthcare stock Park Medi World inches close to record high after the Q1 results 2026

Stock market today: After the announcement of the Q1 results today, Park Medi World's share price extended the bull trend for the fourth straight session during Monday morning dealings. The healthcare stock opened upside at ₹299 and touched an intraday high of ₹300.60 apiece on the NSE, just ₹4.40 away from its existing record high of ₹305 apiece. The healthcare company has reported year-on-year growth of 19% in Revenue, 20% in EBITDA and 35% in Net Profit during the April to June 2026 quarter.
The Company expects to add 1,490 beds in calendar year 2026, c.46% growth in bed capacity over 2025 capacity of 3,250 beds, the single largest addition of beds in any 12-month period.
The healthcare company announced its unaudited standalone Q1FY27 results today. The company's quarterly revenue stood at ₹475.70 crore, logging 19% YoY growth. It reported a quarterly EBITDA of around ₹126 crore, registering 20% YoY growth, an EBITDA margin of 26.5%, and a 20 bps YoY expansion. The company's net profit stood at ₹88.60 crore, recording 35% YoY growth, with a net profit margin of 18.6% and an expansion of 220 bps YoY.
In an exchange filing on Sunday, 2 August 2026, Park Group of Hospitals today announced the launch of ‘The Medicity Hospital, Rudrapur’ - a 330-bed multi-super speciality facility and the largest hospital in the Kumaon region — a strategic entry into Uttarakhand and expanding its operational presence to six states across North India.
This expansion represents a significant milestone in Park Group's growth trajectory, adding meaningful bed capacity and deepening penetration in a high-potential, underserved catchment area. The Hospital enhances the Group's regional density and scale, reinforcing its positioning as a market-leading, multi-state healthcare platform in North India. The transaction is consistent with Group's stated strategy of pursuing disciplined, high-growth expansion to build an integrated hospital network with strong regional density, referral synergies, and long-term value creation potential.
Speaking on the development, Ankit Gupta, Managing Director, Park Medi World Limited, said, “The launch of ‘The Medicity Hospital’, Rudrapur represents a landmark milestone in Park Hospital's aggressive expansion strategy, further cementing our position as the dominant multi-super specialty healthcare platform across North India. With this addition, we have successfully established ‘The Medicity Hospital’ as the definitive comprehensive healthcare destination for the entire Kumaon region — a large, underpenetrated market with significant untapped demand.”
The facility is equipped with advanced multi-disciplinary clinical capabilities and modern medical infrastructure, and is staffed by a specialist team drawn from premier medical institutions - supporting the Group's ability to command premium case mix and drive sustainable revenue growth. With a strong patient-centric care model built on evidence-based clinical protocols and advanced technology, ‘The Medicity Hospital’ is well positioned to capture rising healthcare demand in the region and contribute to Group's medium-to-long-term revenue and profit growth objectives.