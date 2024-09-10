F&O ban list:The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in seven stocks on Tuesday, September10, in the futures and options (F&O) segment as they exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market. The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

F&O ban list today Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, Hindustan Copper, and RBL Bank are the seven stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on September10.

The NSE said the derivative contracts in these securities crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” the NSE statement said.

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

On September 9, benchmark Sensex bounced back from early lows to close higher by nearly 376 points, snapping its four-day losing run following a rally in blue-chips ICICI Bank, HUL and HDFC Bank.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rebounded 375.61 points or 0.46 per cent to settle at 81,559.54. The index opened lower and hit a low of 80,895.05 points in early trade due to weak global trends.

Later, it recovered from lows and jumped 469.43 points or 0.57 per cent to hit the day's high of 81,653.36.

The NSE Nifty went up by 84.25 points or 0.34 per cent to finish at 24,936.40 after three days of fall.