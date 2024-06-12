Stock market today: Hindustan Copper, India Cements, SAIL, ZEEL among 6 stocks in F&O ban list on June 12
Stock market today: Balrampur Chini Mills, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, SAIL, and ZEEL are the 6 stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list for June 12.
F&O ban list: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has banned trading in six stocks on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, in the futures and options (F&O) segment due to their exceeding 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started