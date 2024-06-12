F&O ban list: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has banned trading in six stocks on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, in the futures and options (F&O) segment due to their exceeding 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

Also Read: Indian stock market: 7 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, Apple shares to US Fed meet

F&O ban list today

Balrampur Chini Mills, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, SAIL, and ZEEL are the 6 stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list for June 12.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) said the derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been currently placed in the ban period by the stock exchange.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," the NSE statement said.

Also Read: Stocks to buy: Axis Bank, Zydus, among 4 stock picks by SMC Global for this week

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock during the F&O ban period.

On June 11, benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty ended almost flat on Tuesday after a record-breaking rally as investors preferred to remain on the sidelines awaiting further triggers.

After trading in the positive territory for the most part of the session, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 33.49 points or 0.04 per cent to settle at 76,456.59 due to fag-end selling. During the day, it jumped 370.45 points or 0.48 per cent to 76,860.53.

In a volatile trade, the NSE Nifty ended marginally up by 5.65 points or 0.02 per cent to 23,264.85.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge climbed 0.95 per cent, and midcap index rallied 0.74 per cent.

GMR AIRPORTS INFRASTRUCTURE More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!