F&O ban list: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in three stocks on Thursday, March 20, in the futures and options (F&O) segment, as these exceeded 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

F&O ban list today Hindustan Copper Ltd, IndusInd Bank, and SAIL are the three stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on March 20.

The National Stock Exchange said the derivative contracts in this stock crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” the NSE statement said.

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

On March 19, stock markets closed higher for the third straight day driven by fresh FII buying and gains in consumer durables, capital goods and realty shares, ahead of the key US Fed policy to be announced later in the day. The US Federal Reserve voted to keep the benchmark interest rate steady at 4.25 to 4.50 per cent, in line with Wall Street estimates.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 147.79 points, or 0.20 per cent, to settle at 75,449.05. During the day, it advanced 267.12 points, or 0.35 per cent, to 75,568.38.

The NSE Nifty rose 73.30 points, or 0.32 per cent, to close at 22,907.60.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Steel, Zomato, Power Grid, UltraTech Cement, IndusInd Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Adani Ports, NTPC, State Bank of India and Reliance Industries were among the major gainers.

Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, ITC, Infosys, Sun Pharma, Maruti, HCL Tech, and Nestle were among the laggards.