F&O ban list: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in five stocks on Tuesday, March18, in the futures and options (F&O) segment, as it exceeded 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

F&O ban list today BSE Ltd, Hindustan Copper Ltd, Indusind Bank, Manappuram Finance Ltd, and SAIL are the five stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on March18.

The National Stock Exchange said the derivative contracts in this stock crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” the NSE statement said.

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

On March 17, benchmark BSE Sensex rebounded by 341 points, snapping its five-day losing streak following buying in banking stocks and a sharp rally in global shares.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 341.04 points or 0.46 per cent to settle at 74,169.95 as 19 of its constituents ended in the green and 11 in the red. In intra-day trade, the benchmark jumped 547.44 points or 0.74 per cent to 74,376.35.

The NSE Nifty rose by 111.55 points or 0.50 per cent to 22,508.75.

From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra & Mahindra, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Adani Ports, ICICI Bank, Zomato and UltraTech Cement were among the biggest gainers.

However, ITC, Nestle, State Bank of India, Reliance Industries, Asian Paints and Tata Consultancy Services were among the laggards.