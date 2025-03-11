F&O ban list:The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in three stocks on Tuesday, March 11, in the futures and options (F&O) segment, as it exceeded 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

F&O ban list today BSE Ltd, Hindustan Copper Ltd, and Manappuram Finance Ltd are the three stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on March 11.

The National Stock Exchange said the derivative contracts in this stock crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” the NSE statement said.

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

On March 10, benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty pared early gains to close lower in a volatile session on Monday dragged by selling in industrials and oil & gas shares in the last hour.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 217.41 points, or 0.29 per cent, to settle at 74,115.17, with 22 of its constituents ending lower and eight with gains.

The index opened higher and touched a high of 74,741.25 during the day. However, selling pressure emerged in the pre-close session pulling the index down by 310.34 points or 0.41 per cent to a low of 74,022.24.

The Nifty declined by 92.20 points, or 0.41 per cent, to close at 22,460.30.