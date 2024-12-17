F&O ban list: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in sixstocks on Tuesday, December17, in the futures and options (F&O) segment, as they exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market. The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

F&O ban list today Granules India, Hindustan Copper, Manappuram Finance, National Aluminium, RBL Bank, and SAIL are the six stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on December 17.

The National Stock Exchange said the derivative contracts in these securities crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” the NSE statement said.

Also Read | HDFC Sec’s Nagaraj Shetti suggests these 2 stocks to buy this week

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

On December 16, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed lower as investors turned cautious ahead of the US Fed interest rate decision amid weak global cues.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex declined 384.55 points or 0.47 per cent to settle at 81,748.57. During the day, it dropped 581.84 points or 0.70 per cent to 81,551.28.

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

The NSE Nifty lost by 100.05 points or 0.40 per cent to 24,668.25.

From the 30-share Sensex blue-chip pack, Titan, Adani Ports, UltraTech Cement, Tata Consultancy Services, NTPC, Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever and JSW Steel were the biggest laggards.

The BSE mid-cap gauge jumped 0.73 per cent, and the small-cap index climbed 0.47 per cent.