F&O ban list: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in five stocks on Friday, January 10, in the futures and options (F&O) segment, as they exceeded 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

F&O ban list today Bandhan Bank, Hindustan Copper, L&T Finance, Manappuram Finance, and RBL Bank are the five stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on January 10.

The National Stock Exchange said the derivative contracts in these securities crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," the NSE statement said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

On January 9, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled nearly 1 per cent due to heavy selling in market heavyweights HDFC Bank, TCS and Reliance as investors turned nervous over earnings growth concerns amid unabated foreign capital outflows. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sliding for the second straight day, the 30-share benchmark, Sensex, dropped 528.28 points, or 0.68 per cent, to sink below the 78,000 level at 77,620.21. During the day, it tanked 605.57 points or 0.77 per cent to 77,542.92.

The NSE Nifty slumped 162.45 points, or 0.69 per cent, to 23,526.50.

The major laggards in the 30-share Sensex pack were Tata Steel, Zomato, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Motors, Adani Ports, Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, and NTPC. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nestle, Hindustan Unilever, Mahindra & Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Asian Paints and Bharti Airtel were among the gainers.