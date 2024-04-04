Stock market today: Hindustan Copper, SAIL and ZEEL stocks under F&O ban list today

Hindustan Copper, SAIL, and ZEEL are the 3 stocks that are part of the F&O ban list by the stock market exchange for April 4

Indian stock market today: A total of 3 stocks have been banned for trade on Thursday, April 4, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

F&O ban list today

Hindustan Copper, SAIL, and ZEEL are the 3 stocks that are part of the F&O ban list by the stock market exchange for April 4.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Sundaram-Clayton, Varun Beverages shares to trade ex-dividend today The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty settled lower for the second straight session on Wednesday due to profit-booking in select banking and auto stocks amid mixed trends from the global markets and outflow of foreign funds.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined by 27.09 points or 0.04 per cent to settle at 73,876.82 in a volatile trade. During the day, the index oscillated between the high of 74,151.21 and the low of 73,757.23. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The broader NSE Nifty declined 18.65 points or 0.08 per cent to 22,434.65, with 30 components of the 50-share benchmark ending with losses.

BSE MidCap rose 0.61 per cent, while smallcap index gained 1.18 per cent and largecap fell marginally by 0.05 per cent.

Among sectoral indices, BSE Realty fell the most by 2.45 per cent, followed by the auto sector benchmark which declined by 0.37 per cent. While the FMCG sector index went down by 0.27 per cent, consumer durables slipped 0.23 per cent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the other hand, utilities rose 1.45 per cent and power gained 1.20 per cent. The IT sector rose 0.78 per cent, teck climbed 0.73 per cent, while BSE Industrials and BSE Financial Services inched up by 0.48 per cent and 0.45 per cent, respectively. Oil and gas rose 0.43 per cent and bankex gained marginally by 0.07 per cent.

