Indian stock market today: A total of 3 stocks have been banned for trade on Friday, April 5, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE.

However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

F&O ban list today

Hindustan Copper, SAIL, and ZEEL are the 3 stocks that are part of the F&O ban list by the stock market exchange for April 5.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded sharply to hit record fresh highs on Thursday, propped up by buying in IT, consumer durables and financial stocks amid expectations of a robust corporate performance.

The 30-share BSE Sensex surged 350.81 points or 0.47 per cent to settle at its lifetime high of 74,227.63. During the day, the index oscillated between the high of 74,501.73 and the low of 73,485.12.

The broader NSE Nifty also hit its fresh peak of 22,514.65, gaining 80 points or 0.36 per cent. As many as 31 components of the 50-share benchmark ended with gains.

Among sectoral indices, IT rose 0.93 per cent, followed by consumer durables which went up by 0.85 per cent. While utilities gained by 0.78 per cent, financial services climbed by 0.69 per cent. Bankex, teck and auto advanced by 0.57 per cent, 0.47 per cent and 0.25 per cent, respectively.

On the other hand, oil & gas lost 1.64 per cent, energy fell 1.01 per cent and services declined by 0.59 per cent.

BSE largecap gained 0.34 per cent and smallcap rose 0.54 per cent, while the midcap index lost marginally by 0.11 per cent.

