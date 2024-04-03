Stock market today: Hindustan Copper under F&O ban list today

Indian stock market today: Only one stock has been banned for trade on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The stock has been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE.

However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market.

F&O ban list today

Hindustan Copper is the only stock that is part of the F&O ban list by the stock market exchange for April 03.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

Stock markets snapped the three-day winning run on Tuesday with benchmark Sensex falling by 110 points due to profit-taking in select IT, private bank, and auto shares amid weak trends from the US markets and foreign fund outflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined by 110.64 points or 0.15 per cent to settle at 73,903.91 with 16 of its components ending lower and 14 settling higher. During the day, the index dropped by 270.78 points or 0.36 per cent to a low of 73,743.77 points.

The broader NSE Nifty closed lower by 8.70 points or 0.04 per cent at 22,453.30 despite recovery at the fag-end.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge jumped 1.28 per cent and the midcap index climbed 1.14 per cent.

Among the sectoral indices, teck fell by 0.71 per cent, IT declined by 0.54 per cent, telecommunication (0.38 per cent), and banks (0.19 per cent).

Consumer Durables climbed 1.82 per cent, services jumped 1.56 per cent, metal (1.21 per cent), utilities (1.21 per cent), and commodities (1.17 per cent).

