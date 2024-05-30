{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

F&O ban list: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in four stocks on Thursday, May 30, 2024, in the futures and options (F&O) segment due to their exceeding 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

F&O ban list today

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Hindustan Copper, and Vodafone Idea are among the four stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list for May 30.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) said the derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been currently placed in the ban period by the stock exchange.

"It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," the NSE statement said.

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock during the F&O ban period.

On May 29, benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty declined nearly 1 per cent, continuing their losing streak for the fourth day running amid profit-taking by cautious investors ahead of the results of the Lok Sabha polls and weak global trends.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 667.55 points or 0.89 per cent to settle at 74,502.90. The index declined below the 75,000 mark to hit the day's low of 74,454.55, plunging 715.9 points or 0.95 per cent. The BSE benchmark hit its all-time peak of 76,009.68 on May 27.

The NSE Nifty dropped 183.45 points or 0.80 per cent to 22,704.70 amid high volatility. The 50-share barometer hit its lifetime high of 23,110.80 on Monday.

The BSE midcap gauge declined 0.38 per cent while the smallcap index climbed 0.23 per cent.

