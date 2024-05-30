Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Stock market today: Hindustan Copper, Vodafone Idea among four stocks on F&O ban list on May 30

Stock market today: Hindustan Copper, Vodafone Idea among four stocks on F&O ban list on May 30

Livemint

  • Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Hindustan Copper, and Vodafone Idea are among the four stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list for May 30

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

F&O ban list: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in four stocks on Thursday, May 30, 2024, in the futures and options (F&O) segment due to their exceeding 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

ALSO READ: Multibagger stock: Cummins India records over 270% surge in 2 years

F&O ban list today

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Hindustan Copper, and Vodafone Idea are among the four stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list for May 30.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) said the derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been currently placed in the ban period by the stock exchange.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," the NSE statement said.

ALSO READ: Experts recommend buying these 6 stocks for the next 1-3 months; do you own any?

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock during the F&O ban period.

On May 29, benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty declined nearly 1 per cent, continuing their losing streak for the fourth day running amid profit-taking by cautious investors ahead of the results of the Lok Sabha polls and weak global trends.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 667.55 points or 0.89 per cent to settle at 74,502.90. The index declined below the 75,000 mark to hit the day's low of 74,454.55, plunging 715.9 points or 0.95 per cent. The BSE benchmark hit its all-time peak of 76,009.68 on May 27.

The NSE Nifty dropped 183.45 points or 0.80 per cent to 22,704.70 amid high volatility. The 50-share barometer hit its lifetime high of 23,110.80 on Monday.

The BSE midcap gauge declined 0.38 per cent while the smallcap index climbed 0.23 per cent.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.