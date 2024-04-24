Indian stock market today: A total of three stocks have been banned for trade on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

F&O ban list today

Hindustan Copper, Vodafone Idea, and ZEEL are the 3 stocks that are part of the F&O ban list by the stock market exchange for April 24.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

On Tuesday, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed higher for the third session in a row following gains in telecom, tech and consumer durable shares amid a firm trend in the global markets.

After rallying over 400 points, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 89.83 points or 0.12 per cent higher at 73,738.45. During the session, it jumped 411.27 points or 0.55 per cent to 74,059.89.

Trimming most of its early gains, the NSE Nifty ended 31.60 points or 0.14 per cent up at 22,368. During the day, it climbed 111.15 points or 0.49 per cent to 22,447.55.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge jumped 1.05 per cent, and the midcap index climbed 0.52 per cent.

Among the indices, telecommunication zoomed 4.27 per cent, realty climbed 2.42 per cent, teck (1.23 per cent), utilities (0.95 per cent), consumer durables (0.82 per cent), consumer discretionary (0.77 per cent) and commodities (0.52 per cent).

Oil & Gas, metal and energy were the laggards.

