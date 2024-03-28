Stock market today: Hindustan Copper, ZEEL stocks under F&O ban list today
Hindustan Copper and ZEEL are the 2 stocks that are part of the F&O ban list by the stock market exchange for March 28
Indian stock market today: A total of 2 stocks have been banned for trade on Thursday, March 28, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE.
