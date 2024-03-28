Stock market today: Hindustan Copper, ZEEL stocks under F&O ban list today

Indian stock market today : A total of 2 stocks have been banned for trade on Thursday, March 28, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE.

However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

F&O ban list today

Hindustan Copper and ZEEL are the 2 stocks that are part of the F&O ban list by the stock market exchange for March 28.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

ALSO READ: Midcap stocks to buy: These 12 stocks can rise 14-37% in the next one year

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

Benchmark Sensex climbed 526 points while Nifty closed above the 22,100 level on Wednesday following buying in banking, auto and oil shares after positive macro data.

ALSO READ: More stock market news

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 526.01 points or 0.73 per cent to settle at 72,996.31 with 18 of its stocks advancing and 12 closing lower. During the day, it jumped 668.43 points or 0.92 per cent to 73,138.73.

The broader Nifty of NSE rebounded by 118.95 points or 0.54 per cent to close at 22,123.65. As many as 22 Nifty shares gained while 27 declined and one closed unchanged.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge climbed 0.70 per cent and midcap index went up by 0.01 per cent.

Among the indices, services jumped 1.01 per cent, capital goods climbed 1 per cent, consumer durables (0.98 per cent), industrials (0.97 per cent) and realty (0.93 per cent).

Commodities, IT, utilities, metal and teck were the laggards.

BSE More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!