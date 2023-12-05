Stock market today: How to navigate in this bull trend — explained with 5 Warren Buffett quotes
Stock market today: Warren Buffett believes that a smart investor becomes cautious when whole market is greedy
Stock market today: Cheering BJP's win in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, Indian stock market climbed to a new peak for second straight session. Nifty 50 index today surged yet another high of 20,834 levels, logging over 700 points gain in three straight sessions. Bank Nifty ascended to a new peak of 47,218 levels, rising over 2700 points in this time. BSE Sensex also hit a new high of 69,336 levels, appreciating near 2500 points in last three days.
