Stock market today: How to tweak your portfolio before Lok Sabha election 2024
Stock market today: Experts see oil and gas and banking segment stocks more attractive from the valuation perspective
Stock market today: After sharp selling on Monday, the key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market bounced back strongly in early morning deals on Tuesday. The Nifty 50 index opened higher at 22,334 level and went to touch an intraday high of 22,435 mark whereas the BSE Sensex today shot up to the tune of 350 points in the early morning session. Bank Nifty today gained 350 points on Tuesday deals. According to stock market experts, the Indian stock market is expected to witness such volatility as the market regulator SEBI has directed the Indian exchanges to go for the 'stress test' in mid-cap and small-cap segments. They said that current volatility is a good opportunity for investors to rejig their stock portfolio ahead of the Lok Sabha election 2024. They advised investors to look at the stocks that are still available with a high risk-reward ratio.
