Stock market today: Idea, Piramal Enterprises, Metropolis Healthcare among 9 stocks under F&O ban list on Monday
Balrampur Chini Mills, GNFC, Hindustan Copper, Idea, India Cements, Metropolis Healthcare, National Aluminium, Piramal Enterprises, and ZEEL are the 9 stocks that are part of the F&O ban list by the stock market exchange for April 15
Indian stock market today: A total of 9 stocks have been banned for trade on Monday, April 15, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE.
