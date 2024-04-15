Indian stock market today: A total of 9 stocks have been banned for trade on Monday, April 15, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE.

However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

ALSO READ: Stocks to buy: Motherson and SAIL among top bets, here's why

F&O ban list today

Balrampur Chini Mills, GNFC (Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers Chemicals), Hindustan Copper, Idea, India Cements, Metropolis Healthcare, National Aluminium Company, Piramal Enterprises, and ZEEL are the 9 stocks that are part of the F&O ban list by the stock market exchange for April 15.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

ALSO READ: More stock market news

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

On April 12, benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty plunged by 1 per cent due to across-the-board profit taking by investors.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 793.25 points or 1.06 per cent to settle at 74,244.90 with 27 of its components ending in the red. During the day, it dropped 848.84 points or 1.13 per cent to 74,189.31.

The NSE Nifty declined 234.40 points or 1.03 per cent to close at 22,519.40 with 45 of its constituents settling lower. All Nifty sectoral indices closed in the red.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!