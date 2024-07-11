Stock market today: IEX, Chambal Fertilisers, Indus Towers among 10 stocks in F&O ban list on July 11

  • Aditya Birla Fashion, Balrampur Chini, Bandhan Bank, Chambal Fertilisers, GNFC, IEX, India Cements, Indus Towers, Piramal Enterprises, and RBL Bank are the ten stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list for July 11

Livemint
First Published11 Jul 2024, 06:17 AM IST
No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the F&O ban period.
No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the F&O ban period.

F&O ban list: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in ten stocks on Wednesday, July 11, 2024, in the futures and options (F&O) segment as they exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

Also Read | Buy or sell: ICICI Direct recommends two stocks for this week

F&O ban list today

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, GNFC, IEX, India Cements, Indus Towers, Piramal Enterprises, and RBL Bank are the ten stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list for July 11.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) said the derivative contracts in these securities crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," the NSE statement said.

 

Also Read | Top Gainers and Losers today on 10 July, 2024: Asian Paints, SBI Life Insurance Company, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel among most active stocks; Check full list here

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

On July 10, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty buckled under heavy selling pressure and sank below record highs.

The 30-share BSE Sensex opened 129.72 points higher to hit a fresh all-time high of 80,481.36. However, the index soon tumbled 915.88 points or 1.13 per cent to trade at 79,435.76. It finally closed lower by 426.87 points or 0.53 per cent at 79,924.77.

 

Also Read | Stocks to buy: DevenChoksey lists 6 top picks for July; do you own any?

The NSE Nifty also hit its record 24,461.05 in opening deals but pared all gains to decline 291.4 points or 1.19 per cent to 24,141.80 intra-day. It dropped 108.75 points or 0.45 per cent to settle at 24,324.45.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge declined 0.69 per cent, while the midcap index dipped 0.19 per cent.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:11 Jul 2024, 06:17 AM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsStock market today: IEX, Chambal Fertilisers, Indus Towers among 10 stocks in F&O ban list on July 11

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

168.00
03:59 PM | 10 JUL 2024
-3.8 (-2.21%)

Indian Oil Corporation

171.95
03:59 PM | 10 JUL 2024
0.25 (0.15%)

Bharat Electronics

333.70
03:58 PM | 10 JUL 2024
-0.85 (-0.25%)

Ashok Leyland

225.95
03:52 PM | 10 JUL 2024
-2.4 (-1.05%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Capri Global Capital

225.65
03:49 PM | 10 JUL 2024
11.15 (5.2%)

Vardhaman Textiles

532.60
03:47 PM | 10 JUL 2024
26 (5.13%)

India Cements

295.50
03:29 PM | 10 JUL 2024
13.85 (4.92%)

NLC India

276.40
03:59 PM | 10 JUL 2024
12.9 (4.9%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue