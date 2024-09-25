Stock market today: IEX, Hindustan Copper among five stocks in F&O ban list on Sept 25

  • Aditya Birla Fashion, Granules India, Hindustan Copper, Vodafone Idea, and IEX are the five stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on September 25.

Published25 Sep 2024, 06:12 AM IST
No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.
F&O ban list:The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in five stocks on Wednesday, September 25, in the futures and options (F&O) segment as they exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market. The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

 

F&O ban list today

The NSE said the derivative contracts in these securities crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” the NSE statement said.

 

On September 24, benchmark Sensex scaled the 85,000 level and Nifty breached the 26,000 mark for the first time before paring gains to close flat in a volatile session, dragged by losses in FMCG and select banking shares.

The 30-share BSE benchmark declined by 14.57 points, or 0.02 per cent, to settle at 84,914.04, snapping its three-day record-breaking run.

In the morning trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex scaled the 85,000 level, jumping 234.62 points or 0.27 per cent to scale a new all-time intra-day peak of 85,163.23. China announcing stimulus measures to bolster its economy fuelled metal shares.

 

The index, however, hit a low of 84,716.07 in the afternoon session due to profit-taking at record levels.

The Nifty eked out gains of 1.35 points or 0.01 per cent to close at a fresh high of 25,940.40. During the day, it climbed 72.5 points, or 0.27 per cent, to hit a new record intra-day high of 26,011.55.

First Published:25 Sep 2024, 06:12 AM IST
